The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam says goodbye?

Despite his doctors telling him that he’s making progress, Liam seems to be preparing himself for the inevitable on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is he about to say goodbye to his family?

We all know there are no guarantees in life. Liam (Scott Clifton) suffered a serious brain injury, and he’s in a very guarded condition. Grace (Cassandra Creech) told him there could be complications to his condition, which is part of the reason he doesn’t want anyone to know about it.

When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrived in the April 16 episode , he told her that he really wants to focus on being a better person. That suggests that he’s looking back at his life and the things he regrets, and he wants to change them. What he’s not adding to that statement is that he wants to change them before it’s too late.

Liam seems to think that Grace’s guarded optimism could be shortsighted and that he might not make it out of this situation alive. We know from the previews that Grace and Bridget are going to use the word “inoperable,” and that sure sounds scary, but in the soap opera world, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s terminal.

In fact, Eric (John McCook) spent half of 2023 thinking he had a terminal condition, only for Finn (Tanner Novlan) to revolutionize a cure that saved his life. Just because the prognosis isn’t good, it doesn’t mean that death is looming or even imminent. (Unless your character is being written off the show, in which case death is inevitable.)

At the moment, though, Liam’s brush with mortality seems to be weighing very heavily on him, and in his mind, he wants to make sure he’s not being a burden on his loved ones. What he doesn’t realize is that by not sharing the news, it’s a huge (and unfair) burden on Steffy and it’s denying his loved ones a chance to be there for him.

We’re hoping that Liam will pull through, but in the unlikely event that he doesn’t make it, it certainly sounds like Liam is trying to prepare himself to say goodbye.

