‘Emmerdale’ confirms a villager will be MURDERED by Meena Jutla next week

Emmerdale has confirmed that village villain, Meena Jutla, is set to make her first kill in a terrifying twist next week.

Since arriving in the village in September, Meena (Paige Sandhu) has caused all sorts of drama and upset, but it’s only recently that we’ve seen her dark side.

In past weeks, viewers have seen her behaviour become increasingly erratic, but in scenes due to air in next week's episodes of Emmerdale (5-9 July), the evil and manipulative nurse murders one of the locals.

But what finally pushes her over the edge and who will meet a harrowing end?

Things started to take a sinister turn a few weeks ago as Meena continued her plan to reunite her sister Manpreet with her ex, Charles.

With the vicar now dating Andrea, Meena tried to kill Andrea’s dog Princess by leaving the family pet in a hot car, hoping Andrea would get the blame and would lead to Charles dumping her for being irresponsible.

Meena isn't a woman to be messed with. (Image credit: ITV)

That same week, Meena also confided in Diane about her friend, Nadine, who had apparently taken her own life.

Later, however, it was revealed that Nadine had actually died in suspicious circumstances and the police suspected foul play, all of which left viewers wondering if Meena had something to do with her pal’s death.

Meena confided in Diane, but hid the truth about her friend's death. (Image credit: ITV)

This week, Meena’s peeved when her boyfriend David (Matthew Wolfenden) wants to spend some quality time with his son, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), who recently returned to the village.

With David wanting to put a hold on their plan to live together, Meena sees the teenager as an obstacle to her future happiness so plots to get Jacob out of the picture…

This storyline will see the viewers gripped as they realise that this is a woman who is capable of anything and everything.

Get a glimpse of what’s to come in this new trailer released by Emmerdale...

Speaking of the killer twist heading to Emmerdale, producer Kate Brooks has revealed: "Meena has been a whirlwind since arriving in the village. She’s been scheming and manipulating people and situations to get what she wants, causing nothing but drama and unnecessary heartache in the process.

"Her seemingly caring facade belies her true persona; a woman with a murky past and no conscience.

"Meena’s lack of empathy is often perceived by those around her as little more than spoilt petulance, however, we soon learn the true extent of her narcissistic and amoral character."

Meena's been plotting to reunite Charles with Manpreet. (Image credit: ITV)

Paige Sandhu says of her character: "It’s great to play a character that is on a completely different wavelength to everyone else, who always has a hidden agenda and will do anything to get what she wants.

"Her lack of empathy and her playfulness make her a very exciting character. She’s the strangest character I’ve played for sure, but also the most fun."

Emmerdale is subject to schedule changes because of Euro 2020 and the soap will next air on Tuesday 29th June at 7pm. You can also stream all of this week's episodes on ITV Hub. See our TV Guide for full listings.