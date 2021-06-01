Emmerdale spoiler! Dog drama: find out who locked Millie Tate's pup in a boiling hot car…

The identity of the dog abuser is revealed… who set out to hurt Millie Tate's pet?

Dog drama unfolds for Millie Tate's pet in Thursday's second episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

All hell has broken loose since Millie Tate's little dog Princess was lured into Andrea's parked car and left inside to boil in the sunshine.

As the hideous incident puts paid to Andrea's (Anna Nightingale) camping trip, the dog abuser is exposed. Who would do such a thing?

As Dr Liam (Jonny McPherson) wraps up his visit to Tracy (Amy Walsh) and Nate's (Jurell Carter) place he urges the new mum to take care of herself as well as baby Frankie. But can she? Will she? Will Dr Liam notice that she's not her sunny self?

(Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy (Nick Miles) discusses custody arrangements for Carl with his birth mum Juliette (Amelia Curtis) who's finally getting what she came to Emmerdale for.

Custody talks: Jimmy and Juliette, little Carl's birth mum

Juliette is thrilled that Jimmy has agreed to share his custody of Carl with her

But with Jimmy engrossed in their negotiations where does that leave his pushed-out wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler)?

Nicola has been pushed to one side by Jimmy

And Wendy (Susan Cookson) urges Luke (Max Parker) not to keep harmful secrets from Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.