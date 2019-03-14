Fubo TV now supports Android TV for 4K streaming
NVIDIA Shield is on the list, as are TVs with Android TV built in
Fubo TV this week announced on its support pages that it now supports 4K streaming on Android TV devices. The 4K service actually still is in beta form (which means there are occasional hiccups), but it's still one of the only places you'll find live sports streamed in that resolution. The 4K streams also come at no extra cost. That's just yet another reason to take it for a free trial .
Supported devices include (but are not limited to):
- Hisense 4K TV
- NVIDIA Shield
- Sharp AQUOS 4K TV
- Sony Bravia 4K TV
- Xiaomi Mi Box S/2/3/4
Fubo TV itself is one of those streaming services that's not as well known as the likes of Sling TV or YouTube TV. But it certainly can hold its own — particularly if you're a sports fan. In addition to the two Fubo TV plans (which run $44.99 a month or $49.99 a month depending on how many channels you need) it's got a wealth of premium add-ons that can take your sports consumption to a whole new level.
In addition to Android TV devices, you can get 4K streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast Ultra, and certain Android phones.
Of course, you'll need a 4K-compatible television to take advantage of all those extra pixels, and do be mindful of any data caps employed by your ISP.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.