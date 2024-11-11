General Hospital spoilers: An explosion, a new alliance, and new life plans

Anna (Finola Hughes), Jason (Steve Burton) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) managed to rescue Sasha on General Hospital, but Sidwell (Carlo Rota) escaped with the diamonds after setting off a bomb that almost killed Sasha (Sofia Mattson). Even though Sasha is safe for now, the threat of Sidwell is still out there.

Holly (Emma Samms) gave up the diamonds to get Sasha free, but did she give Sidwell the real diamonds? Holly knows how to orchestrate a con better than anyone. It’s very possible she gave fake diamonds to Sidwell to get Sasha back and she still plans on selling the real ones.

Even though the result of the rescue mission was a good one, and Sasha is fine, there are a lot of questions that Anna wants answered about Sidwell, what the WSB is doing to find him, and what Brennan isn’t telling her.

The crisis with Sasha and Sidwell brought Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly together again. Robert may be planning on asking Holly to stay in Port Charles and make their rekindled love official, again. Robert gives some serious thought to what his future with Holly will be.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is still deeply grieving, and she’s trying to take care of Scout and Danny to help them deal with their grief at losing their mother. But Kristina still has some pending legal issues.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) goes to Alexis to remind her that there are still issues that need her attention even though she’s struggling with her personal tragedy. Kristina (Kate Mansi) issues a plea, one that may not have the effect she intended.

Despite all the damage that Drew and Willow have caused Drew (Cameron Mathison) goes to check in on Willow (Katelyn Macmullen) and to talk about what they’re going to do to fix the situation they’ve created.

With the election coming up Drew needs to tread very carefully, especially since Cody (Josh Bell) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) are working together to bring him down. Michael (Chad Duell) is also going to be invested in making sure Drew gets what he deserves for sleeping with Willow. Even though Drew doesn’t really deserve to win, if he wins and moves to D.C. it might give Willow the chance to make her marriage work.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.