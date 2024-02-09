General Hospital spoilers: week of February 12-16

It's Valentine's Day in Port Charles and that means it's going to be a big week on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 12.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for February 12-16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12

"Laura and Kevin make an important decision. Gregory confides in Tracy. Carly and Drew discover Nina’s plan. Sonny is suspicious of Dex. Trina struggles with her grief."

Tuesday, February 13

"Dex is in a fraught situation. Carly makes a realization. Molly learns that Kristina and Blaze are more than friends. Elizabeth connects with Laura. Lonely Ava seeks out a friend."

Wednesday, February 14

"Sonny is furious. Maxie confides in Sasha. Curtis and Portia celebrate their anniversary. Chase and Brook Lynn share a magical moment. Sam and Dante learn Danny is in trouble."

Thursday, February 15

"Anna and Valentin cross paths. Nina receives an intriguing proposition. Dante and Jordan get disturbing news. Ava advises Sonny. Josslyn is determined."

Friday, February 16

"Sonny issues a warning. Anna, Dante and Jordan strategize. Cyrus tells Laura how he plans to protect Nikolas. Alexis reassures Sam. Ava tries to impart wisdom to Josslyn."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5: "Laura intervenes. Alexis feels guilty. Sonny confides in Dante. Scott consoles Lucy. Anna makes a proposition."

Tuesday, February 6: "Brick expresses his doubts to Sonny. Tracy makes a confession. Martin is surprised. Anna makes a big announcement. Michael tasks Dex."

Wednesday, February 7: "Spencer’s family and friends say goodbye. A surprise mourner appears for Esme. Dante is conflicted. Finn makes a realization about Gregory. Willow and Michael take a step towards reconciliation."

Thursday, February 8: "Chase has concerns. Carly gets an assist from Brook Lynn. Nina has an ask for Martin. Michael appeals to Sonny. Willow is worried about Drew."

Friday, February 9: "Sonny learns about a recent string of mob hits. Carly and Drew discuss his vendetta against Nina. Brick makes a discovery. Cody helps Spinelli."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.