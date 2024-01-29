General Hospital spoilers: week of January 29-February 2

It's time for a trip to Paris on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 29.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for January 29 to February 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29

"Spencer and Trina enjoy a romantic dinner in Paris. Dante and Chase look for Esme. Alexis has news for Laura. Curtis has his first PT session. Finn wrestles with an idea regarding his case."

Tuesday, January 30

"Diane’s announcement stuns the courtroom. Curtis and Portia make an urgent decision. Spencer makes a discovery. Jordan and Anna question Brennan. Dex alerts Sonny and Ava about a threat."

Wednesday, January 31

"Lois confronts Olivia. Carly reassures her new staff. Tracy has reservations. Ava is frightened. Spencer and Trina find themselves in a precarious situation."

Thursday, February 1

"Laura holds out hope. Josslyn, Carly and Felicia try to help Adam. Drew and Michael face the end of their partnership. Lois shares her ideas for Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding. Tracy rises to the occasion."

Friday, February 2

"Josslyn is stunned. Laura and Sonny bond. Carly meets a new patron. Anna and Jordan set up a meeting. A surprise guest appears at Laura’s."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 22-26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 22: "Laura consults with Dante about legal avenues regarding Ace. Esme visits Heather. Tracy and Scott engage in a battle of wits. Nina reels from Drew’s decision. Brook Lynn and Chase have a question for Gregory."

Tuesday, January 23: "Tracy plays along with Scott. Lucy tries to reassure Martin. Finn is anxious about his upcoming trial. Curtis awaits the results of his examination. Anna is worried about Jordan."

Wednesday, January 24: "Curtis throws a bon voyage party for Trina and Spencer. Heather opens up to Laura. Kevin appears to get through to Esme. Kristina learns the result of her pregnancy test. Spinelli accuses Cody of being interested in Maxie. "

Thursday, January 25: "Laura, Dante and Chase make an alarming discovery. Sonny advises Alexis. Martin thinks he has positive evidence that can be used in court. Jordan enlists Brick’s help. Robert and Diane find themselves at an impasse over Sonny. "

Friday, January 26: "Spencer and Trina arrive in Paris. Finn takes the stand at his trial. Laura voices her regrets. Ava and Sonny make plans. Valentin has a proposition for Nina."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.