General Hospital spoilers: week of November 6 - 10

Let's look at what's coming up with the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 6 to November 10.

The big story coming out of General Hospital last week was Anna (Finola Hughes) finding an intruder in her home. As the intruder spun around, Anna thought they had a gun (it was a really a flashlilght). Thinking she was in danger, she pulled the trigger. Little did she know, she shot Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

Needless to say, the fallout from last week's episodes will spill into this week's episodes and there's a lot more to come.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 6 to November 10, courtesy of TV Guide.

Monday, November 6

"Sam and Dante voice their concern. Finn is uneasy. Esme makes a confession. Chase puts his foot in his mouth. Valentin is horrified."

Tuesday, November 7

"Sonny offers support to Anna. Robert offers an explanation. Gregory helps Alexis with an ethical issue. Sam is overjoyed. Curtis gets valuable advice."

Wednesday, November 8

"Tracy makes an announcement. Michael is relieved. Austin is cagey. Sonny shares shocking information with Ava. Sasha tries to mend a broken bond."

Thursday, November 9

"Olivia jumps to action. Lois cautions Brook Lynn. Spencer feels betrayed. Dante briefs Anna and Sonny. Valentin treads carefully."

Friday, November 10

"Alexis and Blaze get acquainted. Trina doesn't mince words. Elizabeth vents to Laura. Anna is blindsided. Olivia has reason to celebrate."

General Hospital has been on the air for 61 seasons and is a cornerstone of American soaps.

From ABC: "The classic Gloria Monty soap charting the trials of Port Charles' medical center. Even daytime naysayers tuned in to see the celebrated nuptials of supercouple Luke and Laura, who scored covers of both Time and Newsweek during the same month. Over time, the series flirted with sci-fi, sexy aliens, adventurous location shoots and a late '90s mafia madness. It debuted on April Fools' Day 1963 and spun off the gothic guilty pleasure that was Port Charles (which was canceled in 2003)."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is available to stream the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see what time it's on where you are.