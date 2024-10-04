General Hospital spoilers: Will Curtis shockingly hire this person to run The Savoy?

Just as the General Hospital canvas is heating up with all of these character returns, one person besides Sam (Kelly Monaco) is leaving Port Charles this fall.

In the episode airing on October 3, Curtis (Donnell Turner) encourages Marshall (Robert Gossett) to follow his passion and accept the offer to go on tour. Marshall is initially hesitant about going, as he doesn’t want to backtrack on his promise to run The Savoy while Curtis is handling things at Aurora. However, after some more gentle pushing, Marshall agrees to go. With this departure, it looks like Curtis could use a manager to help run The Savoy as running a club and a publication house could prove to be difficult. Thankfully for him, we think the perfect person just arrived in town to help him — Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

Jonathan Jackson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With Jackson back on contract with General Hospital, it would appear the Lucky character needs a new job. While he used to be a cop in Port Charles and recently spent years being a bit of a humanitarian throughout Africa, who’s to say he’s not owed a career pivot? Not for nothing, as he tries to reconnect with his son Aiden (Colin Cassidy), he could probably use a new position that doesn’t directly put his life in danger or requires frequent trips out of town.

We’ll admit, there’s also a sentimental reason we hope Lucky becomes the manager of The Savoy. Longtime viewers will recall his dad Luke (Anthony Geary) ran his fair share of nightlife establishments including Luke’s Place, Luke’s Blues Club and of course, The Haunted Star. It would be nice to see Lucky be a chip off the old block and take up his dad’s knack for entertaining. At least if Lucky goes into this line of work, we likely don’t have to worry about him making side deals or running some next great scam.

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t float another name to possibly replace Marshall. With Portia (Brook Kerr) bound to find herself in trouble sooner or later for tampering with Heather’s (Alley Mills) bloodwork, there’s a possibility the good doc will be in need of a job. We can picture her running The Savoy alongside her husband.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .