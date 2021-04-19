'Ginny & Georgia' is coming back for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix's popular Ginny & Georgia will be returning to the streamer for a second season. The order consists of ten additional hour-long episodes after the first season brought in considerable numbers for Netflix. (That'd be about 52 million, according to Neilsen.)

Since the news just hit, we basically have no idea what's going on in Season 2 outside of the above paragraph (and that it'll still be filmed in Canada). But we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, the cast put together a super cute video to celebrate the announcement in true Ginny & Georgia form.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia," said executive producers Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lambert. "We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season two.”

The first season starred the aforementioned Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in the series' titular roles Ginny and Georgia as well as Raymond Ablack, Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, and Jennifer Robertson.

Haven't watched Season 1 yet and not sure if you should? Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia:

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start.