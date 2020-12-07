Trending

Good luck getting this visual from Season 5 of 'The Expanse' out of your head

Oh, Amos. You just had to go there, didn't you ...

Season 5 of The Expanse isn't just going to pit some remarkable new (OK, not entirely new) characters against the anti-heroes on the Roscinante — it's also going to see some of our favorites going toe to toe as well.

Amazon has dropped another quick teaser from the upcoming episodes, this time with Amos and Chrisjen Avasarala sitting down for a low-gravity drink. (Which means they're not on Earth; Luna, perhaps? Somewhere else?)

And while Amazon isn't giving us much here — the promo titles perhaps are longer than that the actual clip — it's definitely a memorable exchange.

"You and I have very different life experiences, Chrissy," Amos says to Avasarala. She doesn't miss a beat.

"Don't call me that — I'm a member of Parliament, not your favorite stripper."

He doesn't miss a beat either: "You can be both."

In some other world, we could actually see that happening. In this one? Probably just foils.

Season 5 of The Expanse premieres Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video with a three-episode drop. New episodes will premiere weekly after that.

Image 1 of 17

Anna Hopkins as Monica Stuart and Steven Strait as James Holden in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Anna Hopkins as Monica Stuart and Steven Strait as James Holden in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 2 of 17

Wes Chatham as Amos Burton in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Wes Chatham as Amos Burton in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 3 of 17

Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 4 of 17

Steven Strait as James Holden and Chad L. Coleman as Fred Johnson in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Steven Strait as James Holden and Chad L. Coleman as Fred Johnson in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 5 of 17

Chad L. Coleman as Fred Johnson in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Chad L. Coleman as Fred Johnson in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 6 of 17

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 7 of 17

Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 8 of 17

Steven Strait as James Holden in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Steven Strait as James Holden in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 9 of 17

Cara Gee as Camina Drummer in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Cara Gee as Camina Drummer in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 10 of 17

Dominique Tipper and Steven Strait in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Dominique Tipper and Steven Strait in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 11 of 17

Wes Chatham as Amos Burton in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Wes Chatham as Amos Burton in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 12 of 17

Dominique Tipper and Chad L. Coleman in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Dominique Tipper and Chad L. Coleman in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 13 of 17

Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 14 of 17

Michael Irby and Shohreh Aghdashloo in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Michael Irby and Shohreh Aghdashloo in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 15 of 17

Jasai Chase Owens as Felip Inaros in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Jasai Chase Owens as Felip Inaros in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 16 of 17

Keon Alexander as Marco Inaros in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Keon Alexander as Marco Inaros in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Image 17 of 17

Wes Chathom in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video.

Wes Chathom in Season 5 of "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)