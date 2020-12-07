Good luck getting this visual from Season 5 of 'The Expanse' out of your head

Season 5 of The Expanse isn't just going to pit some remarkable new (OK, not entirely new) characters against the anti-heroes on the Roscinante — it's also going to see some of our favorites going toe to toe as well.

Amazon has dropped another quick teaser from the upcoming episodes, this time with Amos and Chrisjen Avasarala sitting down for a low-gravity drink. (Which means they're not on Earth; Luna, perhaps? Somewhere else?)

And while Amazon isn't giving us much here — the promo titles perhaps are longer than that the actual clip — it's definitely a memorable exchange.

"You and I have very different life experiences, Chrissy," Amos says to Avasarala. She doesn't miss a beat.

"Don't call me that — I'm a member of Parliament, not your favorite stripper."

He doesn't miss a beat either: "You can be both."

In some other world, we could actually see that happening. In this one? Probably just foils.

Season 5 of The Expanse premieres Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video with a three-episode drop. New episodes will premiere weekly after that.