Grace season 3 fans spot huge plot error in season finale

Grace season 3 fans noticed big differences from the book in the finale.

*Contains spoilers for the finale of Grace season 3*

Grace season 3 fans were distracted in the final episode of the gritty crime drama as they noticed how "different" the plot was from the book.

The series saw troubled detective Roy Grace (John Simm) return to inspect a number of grisly cases in Brighton's dangerous underworld of crime.

Based on the bestselling novels of Peter James, the final episode was adapted from the eighth book in the best-selling series Not Dead Yet.

In the final episode of Grace season 3, an obsessive stalker was after rising star singer Gaia Lafayette (Victoria Emslie), meanwhile, a horrifying discovery was made on a Sussex pig farm forcing Grace to split his team in order to investigate the two puzzling mysteries.

With Grace sinking his teeth into solving the dark and sinister cases, he continued to be haunted by the disappearance of his wife Sandy, who vanished over ten years ago.

DS Roy Grace and DS Branson returned to solve more gruesome cases. (Image credit: ITV)

He has since found happiness with forensic pathologist Cleo Morey (Zoe Tapper), but the huge cliffhanger left us questioning whether Grace's happiness would last into Grace season 4 after a bombshell was dropped by his girlfriend Cleo.

The ending saw Cleo announce that she was pregnant, while his estranged wife Sandy was hellbent on trying to prove that Grace was also the father of her child by sneaking into their home and taking a strand of hair to send off for a paternity test.

However, fans were seemingly distracted by the show's finale as they spotted a number of errors in the TV adaptation that were different from the book.

In the episode, the character Gaia was a hopeful singer in Brighton heading to go on tour in LA. However, one viewer pointed out that in the book, Gaia is actually an American pop icon, who flew to Brighton to make her movie debut in a period drama filmed at the Pavilion — which is where the chaos ensues.

Fans on Twitter were seemingly disappointed with how different the final episode was from the book. However, some still enjoyed the adaptation...

disappointed with how much they’ve changed this episode from the book! in the book gaia is american and really famous has come over to brighton to star in a period drama filmed at the pavilion (where all the drama happens) not feeling this tbh!! #GraceApril 2, 2023 See more

I’ve quite liked how the books have been adapted so far but I’m really struggling with this one. #GraceApril 2, 2023 See more

So different from the book but still OK 🤔😀 I do feel @peterjamesuk has sold out 🤔#graceApril 2, 2023 See more

Tonight’s #Grace was quite different to the bookStill enjoyed it thoApril 2, 2023 See more

They didn't have anything about the period drama Gaia was shooting #GraceApril 2, 2023 See more

