Grace season 4: plot, cast and everything we know

Filming is already underway on Grace season 4, with John Simm and the rest of the cast set to return for more dark and sinister cases sooner rather than later.

That will come as good news to fans of the ITV1 show, especially after the climactic ending to Grace season 3.

DS Roy Grace has been haunted for over a decade by the disappearance of his wife Sandy, yet has since found happiness with forensic pathologist Cleo Morey (Zoe Tapper).

Yet will that happiness last? That's one of the many questions we hope will be answered in the fourth series of this detective drama, which will once again be based on the novels by Peter James.

Here's everything we know about the next installment so far...

* SPOILERS FOR GRACE SEASON 3 AHEAD *

Filming began in Brighton in April 2023 and with the third season averaging over five million viewers per episode, it's thought ITV will be keen to get the new series on our screens as soon as possible.

With all three previous seasons hitting our screens in the spring, it's expected the fourth series will follow suit and premiere on ITV1 in Spring 2024.

Zoe Tapper will be back as Grace's girlfriend Cleo Morey. (Image credit: ITV)

How many episodes in Grace season 4?

The fourth season of this ITV detective drama will be longer than any of the previous series and contain four episodes.

Grace season 4 plot

With Grace's girlfriend Cleo Morey discovering she's pregnant and his estranged wife Sandy seemingly trying to prove that he's also the father of her child, it's fair to say the detective could have his hands full in the fourth series!

Yet Grace will also be getting his teeth into four new cases, all based upon Peter James books Dead Man's Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead

The four cases revolve around an antique robbery, an obsessed ex-lover, a possible serial killer and a potential black widow respectively.

ITV will have adapted 12 of Peter James' 19 Roy Grace novels after the end of season four, which means we could have a couple of seasons yet to come at least — and potentially a spin-off series based on Sandy!

"I'm writing Sandy's story as a standalone novel at the moment," James told journalists in a recent interview. "It's from her perspective from the day she leaves him and the real reason that she leaves him."

DS Roy Grace (John Simm) and DS Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell). (Image credit: ITV)

Grace season 4 cast — who's in it?

John Simm will return as DS John Grace and after moving to Brighton, where the show is filmed, he could be playing the detective for many years to come.

"Moving here has really helped me get into the world of Grace," he told us in a recent interview. "We film all over Brighton, Hove and the surrounding area, so I know where I am a bit more now!

"We didn't move here because of Grace, it was just a weird, happy accident, but it’s great not to be traveling or staying in hotels all the time, which is what my life usually is. I lived in London for so long that it feels like we've moved on holiday!"

Meanwhile, Richie Campbell will return as DS Glenn Branson, Craig Parkinson will be back as DS Norman Potting, Zoë Tapper will reprise her role as Cleo Morey and Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy.

Clare Calbraith is also expected to return as Grace's estranged wife Sandy.

Grace season 4 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!