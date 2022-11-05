Grey’s Anatomy Fans thrilled to see Jackson Avery return

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 5, "When I Get to the Border." Catch up with the our recap of Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 4.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5 gave fans a delightful duo and familiar faces from the past. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Addison (Kate Walsh) teamed up for a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but naturally, there are complications. The interns are also trying to figure out what the relationship between Lucas (Niko Terho) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) is. But it was perhaps Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) trip to Boston that had fans talking the most as she meets up with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

In season 17, fans said goodbye to Dr. Jackson Avery but were treated to a hopeful ending when he seemingly reunited with Sarah Drew’s April Kepner. Both actors made an appearance in last season’s finale and confirmed that the former couple is back together in Boston.

While Williams returned for season 19 episode 5 to guest star and direct, Drew was unfortunately absent, which frustrated fans, who still want a spin-off.

"I just don’t see the point in bringing back jackson without april ?? he moved to boston with her and their daughter, so how is he coming back without her ? they have so much room for interesting storylines with them but won’t take advantage of it. i don’t get it," one viewer expressed.

However, there was a small Japril moment that everyone noticed in the episode: an old picture of the couple was in their daughter’s new bedroom.

"The pic was in Samuel's nursery and now it is in Harriet's bedroom," someone else observed.

"Japril is alive and well," stated one tweet.

"The little horse in the background?? Remember the “they’ll ride horses at boarding school” comment Jackson made about how he and April would raise their kids.. yeah," a fan noted.

Lastly, audiences also praised Jesse Williams’ directing of the episode and were glad to see him take on this role while returning.

A comment voiced, "Jesse Williams did an absolute kickass job at directing #Greys . The little nuances he added were impeccable. Can he direct every episode?"

