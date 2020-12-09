HBO Max series '4 Blocks' releases Season 3 trailer

The HBO Max original drama 4 Blocks will be headed back to the streamer for a December 17th premiere. Season 3 promises to dive ever deeper into Ali “Toni” Hamady’s (Kida Khodr Ramadan) as he does his best to leave the criminal world behind so he can do right by his wife and daughter. It looks like he'll even succeed for a minute, but the results of a police raid will put everything he's worked for at risk all over again.

4 Blocks is produced by Wiedemann & Berg Television and TNT Serie, executive producers on the project include Max Wiedemann, Quirin Berg and Sven Miehe, along with Hannes Heyelmann, Anke Greifeneder for TNT Serie.

The series will be exclusively available on HBO Max with no current plan to release on HBO "proper."



Full HBO Max description:

Drugs, money, slots, and women: these are the four pillars of Ali “Toni” Hamady’s (Kida Khodr Ramadan) criminal empire. Toni’s greatest desire, however, is to leave the world of crime behind and live an honest life with his beautiful wife and daughter – which proves impossible when a police raid lands his brother-in-law in jail and exposes weaknesses in his cartel. As he’s pulled back in, Toni is forced to contend with a quick-tempered brother, an undercover agent, rival gang wars, a traitor within his own ranks, and dogged pursuit by Berlin police. Explosive and exhilarating, 4 BLOCKS explores family and loyalty in the costly world of organized crime. The cast includes Kida Khodr Ramadan (Toni Hamady), Veysel Gelin (Abbas Hamady), Maryam Zaree (Kalila), Karolina Lodyga (Ewa), Almila Bagriacik (Amara), Massiv (Latif), Sami Nasser (Kemal), Hassan Akkouch (Maruf), Rauand Taleb (Zeki), Sabrina Amali (Djamila), Amira Ghazalla (Kalila’s Mother), Dunya Ramadan (Sherin Hamady), David Schütter (Matthias Keil), Jan Henrik Stahlberg (Thorsten Streck), Moussa Sullaiman (Halim Karami), Lisa-Marie Janke (Alexandra Winter).