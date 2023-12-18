Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40K project just got a huge update

Henry Cavill will executive produce and star in the new production from Amazon and Games Workshop.

Last December, Amazon secured the rights to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to our screens, with The Witcher alum Henry Cavill on board as an executive producer and star.

A year later, we've finally gotten our first big update about what shape this exciting sci-fi project might take, thanks to a new blog post on the Warhammer Community blog.

"Back in December last year we announced Games Workshop and Amazon Studios had signed an agreement in principle to work together to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to screens, big and small"

Well, today we have an update, and it’s one we’ve all been longing to hear. We’ve now signed the full agreement and the next stage can begin!", the post reads.

So, with the deal formalized, brainstorming on the next stage of production can begin. And from the sounds of things, Games Workshop and Amazon Studios have ambitious plans for what they can do with the new franchise.

This new update went on to explain how the team will be trying to figure out how to kick off the new franchise in style. Prime Video could theoretically be home to a whole Warhammer franchise, with the team hinting they're looking to get the first script in production and deciding whether they want to work on a movie, a show, or even both.

"Now comes the fun part: working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production. What Warhammer 40,000 stories should we tell first? Should we kick off with a movie or a TV show? Both?!

"All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen. This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer — bringing his pen, sword and/or spear to the project."

Games Workshop (the company that owns Warhammer 40,000) ended their statement by stressing that the new project is still a way off. They stressed that "it's not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen", but promised to share updates as and when they come.

Look on the bright side: that gives us plenty of time to theorize who Cavill might be playing, and which factions the Warhammer project(s) might focus on!