Here's the full trailer for Lovecraft Country on HBO

HBO released the trailer for its upcoming series Lovecraft Country, based on the Endeavour Award-winning novel of the same name from Matt Ruff. It may be an understatement to say that the trailer has a LOT going on in it.

The 10-part series takes place during the 1950s in America. While dealing with the terrible racism on a road trip to find Atticus Freeman’s (Jonathan Majors from When We Rise) father, there’s also horrifying monsters to contend with. Not alone, Atticus has his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance from, among other things, The Hunt for Red October) with him to help navigate everything while trying to find his missing father played by Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire).

Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) and Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) in Lovecraft Country. (Image credit: HBO)

In the trailer, the group gets involved in a wide range is situations. After tracking down the family’s “birthright” that includes a mansion, things start to get a bit paranormal. They find creatures reminiscent of something out of Stranger Things, desert sword battles, a zombie of sorts, all on top of the evil plots of humankind brings as well as the rampant racism of the Jim Crow era. Given the broad spectrum of events shown in the trailer alone, there should be some pretty intense episodes.

So if you have been on a search for what the next big series to come from HBO (Game of Thrones), then Lovecraft Country might be the one. With its ambitious and wide-reaching net, HBO is aiming to cover a whole lot of subject matter.

It’s being produced by a well-known group comprising of Misha Green (co-creator of Underground) J.J. Abrams (creator of Lost and Fringe), Jordan Peele (writer of Us and ), Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller.

The series is due to premiere on Aug. 16.