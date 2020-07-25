Here's your first look at 'Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe'

he virtual Comic-Con@Home panels continue, and today we get our first look at the upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which is set to stream on Disney+ on Aug. 28.

The latest movie from the adventurous stepbrothers — and their sister who's always out to bust them sees Phineas and Ferb trek across the galaxy to rescue their older sister, who was abducted by aliens. The only problem (OK, not the only problem) is that she's doing just find on a planet that isn't home to her pesky little brothers.

During the panel, which was moderated by Variety's Michael Schneider, fans were given an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming movie's opening song, "Such A Beautiful Day," performed by Ashley Tisdale, who voices Candace.

Candace Against the Universe also stars Vincent Martella as Phineas, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Ferb, Malik Pancholy as Baljeet, and Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus.