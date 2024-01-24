Holby City legend lands Death in Paradise guest spot

Holby City legend Guy Henry is one of the guest stars in the new series of Death in Paradise, it's been revealed.

Guy is best known for playing Holby's mysterious CEO Henrik Hanssen and he appeared in the show's final ever episode back in 2022.

Now Guy has a very different role in Death in Paradise, where he will be seen popping up on Saint Marie. We know now Death in Paradise season 13 will return on Sunday, February 4 on BBC One.

Little is known yet about Guy's character, so it will be interesting to see if Guy plays a potential murder suspect or a victim.

This isn't Guy’s first part since the end of Holby. He's appeared in both The Burning Girls and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Death in Paradise revealed a string of other guest stars including Coronation Street’s Gabrielle Glaister, who Blackadder fans will remember as Bob.

Other guest names include Ted Lasso's Kevin Garry, Starstruck's Emma Sidi, Hollyoaks's Rachel Adedeji and Nolly’s Richard Lintern.

Former Silent Witness star Genesis Lynea returns as Andrina Harper, the long-lost daughter of The Commissioner. So this promises to be a potentially major storyline for The Commissioner.

More guest stars include Carnival Row's Eve Posonby, The Great's Ali Ariaie, Yesterday's Ellise Chappell, Bridgerton's Emma Naomi, Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal, The Witcher’s Ben Wiggins, Nighty Night’s Michael Fenton Stevens, Endeavour’s Shvorne Marks, Corrie's Richard Fleeshman and comedian Ronni Ancona.

Sadly, there’s no sign of Holby City returning anytime soon, although fans can but hope. Speaking to us about the show's final ever episode, Guy said: "I think it's spectacular in human terms, as opposed to special effects and murders and things blowing up.

"I think Holby has always excelled at trying to portray the lives of hardworking people… when it reflects the real world as much as we can. And I think the spectacular ending, comes from all those human relationships and what happens to these real people."