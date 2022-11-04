House of the Dragon star on what's to come in season 2

House of the Dragon star Graham McTavish has teased that the second season is heading for civil war and that House of the Dragon season 2 is going to venture beyond the likes of King's Landing and Dragonstone.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab), McTavish — who played Lord Commander, Ser Harrold Westerling under King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) — has explained how he thinks things in Westeros will progress.

"I think the way that it's going, is it's leading towards civil war", the House of the Dragon star said. "Civil War is that great thing that countries indulge in when they haven't got anybody else to go and fight, they seem to just like fighting amongst themselves just to keep their hand in, and this is no different. They've had peace for a long, long time, and suddenly they are quite literally destroying the kingdom from within and that's what makes it so interesting, so I would expect more of that — more division, more taking sides", he said.

Lord Commander Ser Harrold Westerling. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

As for how those divisions will appear on screen, Graham McTavish expects that we'll be seeing more action and more storylines playing out in parallel across the world of Westeros.

"I think it'll ramp up in terms of the action and I think it will move out of just the locations that we've been in up until now. I think season one was a much more domestic experience whereas this one will be much more fractured, and possibly move a little more into the world that people are familiar with, with Game of Thrones, where there were multiple storylines existing at one time. But who knows? But I would imagine that’s what it would be. And more dragons! A few will have been born by the time the show comes out again. And they grow very quickly…" He added.

This interview comes after a recent chat where Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin revealed he would have liked to change the point at which House of the Dragon season 1 started from.

House of the Dragon season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max and on NOW in the UK.