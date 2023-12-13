How to watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol online and from anywhere

It’s the return of Jack Whitehall’s Alfie Wickers to Abbey Grove in Bad Education: A Christmas Carol, but probably not quite as you’re expecting. The school-set sitcom

has gone for an adaptation of a Dickens' classic. You can watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol on BBC iPlayer from abroad with a VPN.

In keeping with the British sitcom tradition of airing their own spin on the Victorian festive ghost story (see Blackadder’s Christmas Carol or A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong), Bad Education returns to our screens on Wednesday with Layton Williams’ Stephen taking on the Scrooge role with Alfie appearing as their very own Jacob Marley.

The special episode also promises to have musical numbers as various ghosts visit Stephen, trying to change his mind about leaving teaching to star in panto. The usual Class K cast will also be present, with Anthony J Abraham (Inchez), Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Blessing), Ali Hadji-Heshmati (Warren), Asha Hassan (Usma), Bobby Johnson (Harrison) and Laura Marcus (Jinx) all slated to appear.

This festive special looks set to be a Christmas spectacular you won’t want to miss. Read on for how to watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol in the UK

Bad Education: A Christmas Carol will air on BBC Three on Wednesday, December 13 at 9pm in the UK. It's available on BBC iPlayer from now. That's also where you'll find the most recent series of the show, with previous series being available on BritBox. BBC Three and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol in the US

Bad Education's US home is BritBox with all seasons streaming now. There's no news when 'A Christmas Carol' will be added but check back for updates.

Brits travelling to the States for the holidays can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol in Australia

All of Bad Education to date is available for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. 'A Christmas Carol' is set to stream on SBS from Thursday, December 14.

British license fee payers travelling Down Under can use a VPN to catch the christmas special from abroad, just as you would at home.

How to watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Bad Education: A Christmas Carol on iPlayer by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

What you need to know about Bad Education: A Christmas Carol

What can we expect from Bad Education: A Christmas Carol? Jack Whitehall: The Bad Education Christmas special is an all-singing, all-dancing Christmas spectacular. It was originally my idea, but Layton in particular has done a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to delivering my vision. I am tone deaf and have two left feet, so we really let him take front and centre with this episode, and it's a wonderful opportunity for him to shine. And obviously Alfie is back, albeit slightly differently than viewers might expect. It's always fun to drop back in, if for no other reason, than even if I only appear in the show for five minutes, I'm just magically number one on the call sheet, which means that Layton has to be number two, and it's good to keep his ego in check for another year! So that's why I like to make sure that I have a fleeting appearance in Bad Education with each new series just to make sure that Layton doesn't get too big for his boots!