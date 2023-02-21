How to watch Desperate Measures online from anywhere

Looking to watch Desperate Measures online? Here's where you can find the thrilling drama starring Amanda Abbington.

For those not in the know, Desperate Measures sees Abbington starring as Rowan Taylor, a hard-working single mother who works as a bank teller. She's worked hard to bring up her son Finn on her own, though she soon finds herself forced to break bad and carry out a huge crime in order to keep him safe.

Finn ends up being coerced into a drug deal gone wrong by a local gang. In order to get back the money that he lost and pay the dangerous criminals he's indebted to, Rowan is left scrambling to find a way to pay back the money that he lost. To do so, she sets out to rob the very bank she works at.

Will Rowan manage to bag the cash without getting caught? Here's where you can watch Desperate Measures so you can find out.

How to watch Desperate Measures in the UK

Desperate Measures begins airing in the UK on Tuesday, February 21 at 9 pm on Channel 5. The remaining three episodes will then air nightly through the week at the same time, same place, with the final episode slated for Friday, February 24.

You'll also be able to tune into Desperate Measures online via the network's dedicated streaming service, My5 (opens in new tab).

Not going to be home, but don't want to miss out on all the drama? You might still be able to watch Desperate Measures with a VPN; read on to find out how.

How to watch Desperate Measures with a VPN

If you're looking to watch Desperate Measures but you're not going to be where you normally watch TV or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue could be to try tuning in with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch Desperate Measures and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch Desperate Measures in the US

At the time of writing, we're not sure if or when Desperate Measures will be dropping on a streaming platform in the States. When we hear anything, we'll be sure to include that info here, so keep checking back!