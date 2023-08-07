How to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey online

Fans of basketball or the NBA need to check out its new documentary because Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey will show you a new side to the high-caliber world of basketball.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Release: Tuesday, August 8

Run time: 1 hour, 59 minutes

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is a feature documentary that explores the competitive NBA G League, a minor league NBA organization which is chock-full of players vying to find their way into NBA teams.

The doc itself follows a selection of NBA G League players through the 2022-23 season as they experience the highs and lows of this passionate and compelling level of basketball playing.

That makes it a must-watch for basketball fans. So here's how to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey wherever you are.

How to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

You'll be able to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey on Amazon's Prime Video, because the doc is being billed as being presented by Prime Video. That means it'll likely remain the only place to watch the movie.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, alongside next-day delivery, Amazon Music Unlimited and many more services, though in the US you can subscribe to the streaming service without any of those extras.

Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, and that aforementioned US Prime-only tier costs $8.99 monthly.

Other similar NBA docs on Prime Video

If you're subscribing to Prime Video just to watch Destination NBA, you might be wondering if there are any other NBA shows worth watching on the streamer, and there are.

Redefined: J.R. Smith tells the story of J.R. Smith (as you'd imagine), who found his way into the NBA at just 19 but later on found himself regretting the things he'd missed. The four-part docuseries follows him as he learns to redefine himself through college and golf.

Prime Video also shows 20 WNBA games and 20 Overtime Elite games each year so you can use the streamer to catch live basketball games. The NBA games are generally on Thursdays, while OTE ones are on Friday and Saturdays.