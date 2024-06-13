If you're more of a visual learner, Firebrand is here to give you a bit of a history lesson about King Henry VIII and the complicated relationship with one of his six wives, Katherine Parr. We've got everything you need to know about how to watch Firebrand right here.

An alternative summer movie compared to the usual blockbuster fare, Firebrand stars Jude Law as the infamous English king and Alicia Vikander as Parr, Henry VIII's sixth and final wife. The period thriller originally premiered as part of the 2023 fall film festival circuit, but is now available for general audiences to watch.

When and where is Firebrand playing? Is it available on streaming? Read on to get all the details you need to watch Firebrand.

How to watch Firebrand in movie theaters

Firebrand premieres exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK on Friday, June 14 (early screenings start on Thursday, June 13). In order to find when and where the movie is playing in your area, visit Fandango, which lists all of the locations and times a movie is playing and allows you to purchase your ticket directly from the site.

Another option for moviegoers that not only lets them see when and where the movie is playing but potentially saves on tickets is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs will give those who sign up free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Firebrand streaming?

Firebrand is not available to stream right now.

At this time we don’t have any information on how long Firebrand's exclusive run in movie theaters is going to last. But when it does become available for at-home viewing, it is likely to do so first through digital on-demand platforms before landing on any of the major streaming services that would allow subscribers to watch it for no additional cost.

We'll keep this post updated as info about Firebrand's at-home viewing/streaming plans is shared.

What else to know about Firebrand

Based on the novel Queen’s Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle (not to be confused with the book that inspired the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit), here is the official synopsis for Firebrand:

"In blood-soaked Tudor England, twice married, accomplished and educated Katherine Parr, reluctantly agrees to become the sixth wife of the tyrannical King Henry VIII. Her consent to marry him carries great personal risk, given that her predecessors are either vanquished, beheaded or dead. When Henry appoints her as Regent, the nation's ruler during his absence when he departs to fight overseas, he lays a dangerous path for her. Henry's courtiers, suspecting she's sympathetic to radical Protestant beliefs that have taken root in the kingdom and are a threat to their power, scheme against her and cast doubts upon her fidelity to the increasingly ailing and paranoid king. Once Henry returns to England, his courtiers convince him to turn his fury on the nation's radicals, including Katherine's childhood friend Anne Askew, who becomes one of the scores of people convicted of treason and burned at the stake. Horrified and privately grieving, Katherine finds herself under ever-increasing scrutiny and suspicion. Knowing that even a whisper of scandal might lead to her downfall, Katherine must unleash her own scheme to fight for survival."

In addition to Law and Vikander, Firebrand stars Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley, Simon Russell Beale and Erin Doherty. The movie is directed by Karim Aïnouz.

Critics seem pretty split on the movie, exactly 50/50 in fact, as the movie has a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

Watch the Firebrand trailer to get a sense if it is a movie you want to check out for yourself.