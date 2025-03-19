How to watch Gangs of London season 3: episode release schedule, TV and cable options, and everything else you need to know

After a three-year late, the hit British crime drama is back: Gangs of London season 3 debuts on Thursday, March 20 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.

Gangs of London is about the rival factions vying for control of London's underworld, in the wake of the death of the head of the largest faction. At the same time the police is trying to bring down this major player and other individuals are trying to get a bigger share of the pie themselves.

The series is known for its fantastic action set pieces and surprising twists, but we've been having to wait since 2022 for this latest season. But it's finally here!

So here's how to watch Gangs of London season 3.



How to watch Gangs of London season 3 in the UK

Gangs of London season 3 debuts in the UK on Thursday, March 20, making it the first place you can watch the show.

The watch the series, you'll need to sign up for Sky TV or Now TV, with episodes joining both streaming services at the same time. Now TV has one tier whereas Sky TV has several but you can watch from any of them.

All episodes of Gangs of London season 3 are expected to hit Sky TV and Now TV's libraries all in one go, so you probably won't have to wait to stream them, though they're expected to air on the Sky Atlantic channel at regular intervals too.

The past two seasons of Gangs of London are also on those two streaming services, though Netflix subscribers can also watch them on that service.

Can you watch Gangs of London season 3 in the US

US crime fans will have to wait to watch Gangs of London season 3, because no release date has been provided for the show just yet.

Past seasons of Gangs of London stream on both Netflix and AMC Plus, though the former is recent, and the show was originally broadcast just on the latter. So it's likely that when season 3 of Gangs of London comes to the UK, it'll stream on AMC Plus.

Can you watch Gangs of London season 3 in Australia

Same as for US viewers, Gangs of London fans in Australia will have to wait to watch the new series, because no official announcement has been made just yet.

We'll update you if and when that changes.

The past two seasons are both streaming on Stan, and it feels very likely that season 3 could follow suit when it eventually lands.

How to watch Gangs of London season 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Gangs of London season 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!