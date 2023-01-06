How to watch January 6th documentary

On the two-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Discovery Plus has released a new documentary, January 6th.

Early into 2021, America was preparing for its usual peaceful transition of power. In fact, it was 14 days before Joe Biden was to be sworn into office, with the official certification of the 2020 election taking place on January 6. Unfortunately, the transition wasn't a smooth one as insurrectionists stormed the Capitol building, protesting the validity of the 2020 presidential election results and professing former President Trump as the true winner. This unruly crowd took defied police authority, threatened those in their path and destroyed federal property.

In the evening hours of that tumultuous day and in the days that followed, Americans learned that what they witnessed the insurrectionists doing on news stations across the country was actually much worse than they could have imagined. As criminal charges were eventually handed out in relation to the rioting and blame was assigned, many people across the US are still left asking how it happened.

The Discovery Plus documentary January 6th hopes to provide some answers. Here's how you can watch it.

How to watch January 6th on Discovery Plus

January 6th premiered on Thursday, January 5, on Discovery Plus. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service.

In addition to the documentary, subscribers also have access to Discovery Plus' catalog of shows, which includes much of the 90 Day universe, including 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, as well as Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and past seasons of reality shows Naked and Afraid and Fixer Upper.

What else to know about Discovery Plus' January 6th documentary

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Emmy and Peabody winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (9/11, November 13: Attack on Paris, The Presidents Gatekeepers) examine January 6th from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders and survivors of the attack. It's an apolitical story of resilience and bravery that features Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney and over 50 Senators, Representatives and staffers from both sides of the aisle, and police officers as they reveal their first-hand experience of the attack. It is the only documentary for which the Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted full access to their officers."

Take a look at the intriguing trailer below.