90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 —release date, trailer and everything we know about reality show

As 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After comes to a close following a dramatic season 7 and an even more tumultuous Tell All reunion special, fans of the ever-growing 90 Day universe have something else to look forward to on Sundays. We're talking about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 of course.

Differing from the other franchises, The Other Way showcases couples as they attempt to start their lives together outside of the US. While the men and women going overseas don't have to contend with the difficult process of trying to secure a K-1 visa in America, it doesn't mean they'll find navigating love in another country any easier.

So what can you expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4? Here's everything we know.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premieres on Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC in the US. The episode is expected to become available the same day (if not the next day) on Discovery Plus.

We don't have official word as to when the new episodes will be released in the UK, however as that information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 cast

As previously mentioned, some familiar faces are featured in this season of The Other Way. For those that followed 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2, you'll recall Daniele and Yohan, the couple that got engaged after only six weeks of being together. Well, they're front and center in season 4 of The Other Way.

Joining them in the new season are the following five other couples: Jen and Rishi, Kris and Jeymi, Mahmoud and Nicole, Gabe and Isabel and Debbie and Oussama.

Image 1 of 6 Debbie and Oussama (Image credit: TLC)

Daniele and Yohan (Image credit: TLC)

Kris and Jeymi (Image credit: TLC)

Gabe and Isabel (Image credit: TLC)

Nicole and Mahmoud (Image credit: TLC)

Jen and Rishi (Image credit: TLC)



90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premise

The good people over at TLC have been kind enough to provide a brief description of what viewers can look forward to seeing with each couple this season. Take a look below:

Jen (Oklahoma) & Rishi (India): After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi. Fast forward a month, she said yes to his marriage proposal. Rishi is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and to make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.

Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia): Kris has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the US. She risks everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. The clock is ticking with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt): Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. Now, she's ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole worries that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome.

Daniele (New York) and Yohan (Dominican Republic): Fresh from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, this couple is no stranger to the struggles of living separate lives in different countries. Now Daniele is leaving her home and job in NYC in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home.

Gabriel (Florida) & Isabel (Colombia): Gabe is a budding entrepreneur who travels to Colombia for work. He meets Isabel who accepts him for who he is, a transgender man. As their relationship fortifies, so do their fears of acceptance.

Debbie (Georgia) & Oussama (Morocco): They connected through a love of art and despite Debbie being 43 years his senior, fell in love because their souls connected. Debbie is packing her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama. Although she faces skepticism from her family, Debbie is going in with her eyes and heart wide open.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 trailer

We have to say, it’s quite refreshing to see some new faces in the 90 Day universe. Check out the trailer.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a TLC Original series. Those hoping to watch new episodes live as they air need a TV subscription that offers TLC. If you don't have traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus.

We’re still waiting to hear official word as to when the season will be released in the UK.