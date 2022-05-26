90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

It may be hot outside, but that doesn’t seem to matter much to Discovery Plus because they are cranking up the heat with another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

How is the streaming service planning to top the first season? Well, it looks like they filmed couples in new locations and have added a "throuple" into the mix. Given how much work it takes for two people to make an international relationship work, it will be interesting to see how complex things get for a relationship of three.

Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2

Would-be fans in the US and the UK can watch the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 premiere on Discovery Plus on Friday, June 10.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 premise

Discovery Plus describes 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 as the following:

"90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will follow three new and two returning couples with so much at stake that they risk more than just a broken heart by putting their relationships with family and friends on the line. This season includes not only brand new sultry locations but also two LGBTQ+ couples — a first for the 90 Day franchise.

"Tensions rise and secrets unfold as these couples attempt to join their vastly different lifestyles together and realize that their compatibility during a short-lived vacation romance may not be suitable for a lasting connection. Will these twosomes and threesomes reconcile their differences, or start to question if their time together was in fact a mirage?"

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 cast

For the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, fans can expect to see two returning couples from season 1, two brand new couples and one throuple of sorts. Take a look at who will be featured on this installment of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff franchise.

Image 1 of 6 Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will remember Amber and Daniel from season 1. The couple met while she was on vacation in Costa Rica four years ago. Now the two are married and living together in Florida in a home owned by Amber and her sister Ashley. While the pair’s relationship status has changed and they are no longer in the tropics of Central America, Amber is still complaining about money and Daniel’s ability to financially contribute. Will old problems derail their future? (Image credit: Discovery Plus ) Image 1 of 6 Amber (Seminole, Fla.) & Daniel (Costa Rica)

Also returning for a second season are Aryanna and Sherlon. Viewers last saw Aryanna giving birth to their son Odin without Sherlon by her side. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been that thrilled with the idea of leaving Jamaica to raise their son together in the states. Now she’s making one more appeal to him on his turf, hoping he’ll change his mind after he meets his son. However, things get complicated when allegations of infidelity come to the surface. (Image credit: Discovery Plus ) Image 1 of 6 Aryanna (Quincy, Ill.) & Sherlon (Jamaica)

Daniele met Yohan five months ago while on a trip to the Dominican Republic. She was immediately taken with his tall muscular physique. After only six weeks of dating, the two got engaged. Now Daniele is heading back to the DR to marry Yohan, but will her age (42) and his desire to have a child be an insurmountable obstacle for the couple? (Image credit: Discovery Plus ) Image 1 of 6 Daniele (Yonkers, N.Y.) & Yohan (Dominican Republic)

Valentine actually interacted with Carlos prior to him traveling to Columbia to meet him. The two randomly connected on social media first, and fell in love while video chatting during the pandemic. After almost two years of not seeing each other face to face, Valentine heads to Columbia to finally meet Carlos in person. While the two sizzle in the bedroom, it looks like they’ll have more than a few incompatibilities. (Image credit: Discovery Plus ) Image 1 of 6 Valentine (Los Angeles) & Carlos (Colombia)

You don’t really see many throuples throughout the 90 Day universe, but welcome Frankie, Abby and Gaby. While on vacation in Mexico, Frankie had an unexpected entanglement with Abby and Gaby who were already a bisexual couple. When Frankie returned to the states, he continued his relationship with Abby over video chat. Now the series will follow him as he returns to Mexico in an attempt to propose to Abby. The thing is, Gaby is still together with Abby and Gaby doesn’t know anything about the planned proposal. (Image credit: Discovery Plus ) Image 1 of 6 Frankie (Nashville, Tenn), Abby (Mexico) and Gaby (Mexico)

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 trailer

Having watched the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 trailer we have to say, the entire cast looks like they’ll be entertaining to watch. However, there’s something about Frankie, Abby and Gaby’s story that has us raising an eyebrow.

Is it hot in here or is it just these couples?🔥 Finding love on vacation is guaranteed to bring the heat, a brand new season of #90DayFiance: Love in Paradise drops Friday, June 10 on @discoveryplus! pic.twitter.com/7j7IGOMzuhMay 4, 2022 See more

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise

Those wanting to catch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 will need to subscribe to Discovery Plus. Currently, the streaming service is offering subscriptions for $4.99 per month. If you’re eligible for a military discount, you can get a subscription for as low as $2.99 per month.

90 Day UK fans can also watch the new season via Discovery Plus.