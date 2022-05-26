90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality series
Three new "couples" and two returning pairs are turning up the heat this summer.
It may be hot outside, but that doesn’t seem to matter much to Discovery Plus because they are cranking up the heat with another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.
How is the streaming service planning to top the first season? Well, it looks like they filmed couples in new locations and have added a "throuple" into the mix. Given how much work it takes for two people to make an international relationship work, it will be interesting to see how complex things get for a relationship of three.
Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2
When is the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 release date?
Would-be fans in the US and the UK can watch the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 premiere on Discovery Plus on Friday, June 10.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 premise
Discovery Plus describes 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 as the following:
"90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will follow three new and two returning couples with so much at stake that they risk more than just a broken heart by putting their relationships with family and friends on the line. This season includes not only brand new sultry locations but also two LGBTQ+ couples — a first for the 90 Day franchise.
"Tensions rise and secrets unfold as these couples attempt to join their vastly different lifestyles together and realize that their compatibility during a short-lived vacation romance may not be suitable for a lasting connection. Will these twosomes and threesomes reconcile their differences, or start to question if their time together was in fact a mirage?"
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 cast
For the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, fans can expect to see two returning couples from season 1, two brand new couples and one throuple of sorts. Take a look at who will be featured on this installment of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff franchise.
Amber (Seminole, Fla.) & Daniel (Costa Rica)
Aryanna (Quincy, Ill.) & Sherlon (Jamaica)
Daniele (Yonkers, N.Y.) & Yohan (Dominican Republic)
Valentine (Los Angeles) & Carlos (Colombia)
Frankie (Nashville, Tenn), Abby (Mexico) and Gaby (Mexico)
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 trailer
Having watched the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 trailer we have to say, the entire cast looks like they’ll be entertaining to watch. However, there’s something about Frankie, Abby and Gaby’s story that has us raising an eyebrow.
How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise
Those wanting to catch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2 will need to subscribe to Discovery Plus. Currently, the streaming service is offering subscriptions for $4.99 per month. If you’re eligible for a military discount, you can get a subscription for as low as $2.99 per month.
90 Day UK fans can also watch the new season via Discovery Plus.
