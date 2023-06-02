After a buzzy Sundance premiere where it was anointed "the year's first great movie" by Slate and was ranked as What to Watch's second most anticipated indie movie of summer 2023, Past Lives is now available for the everyday movie fan to watch.

How exactly can you watch Past Lives though? Is streaming or is it only playing in movie theaters? Is it even playing in all markets or are some people going to have to wait a bit longer?

If you're eager to see Celine Song's acclaimed feature film debut, read on to get all the details on when, where and how you can watch Past Lives right now.

How to watch Past Lives in movie theaters

Past Lives is playing exclusively in movie theaters when it releases, though it is not playing everywhere immediately. As of June 2, Past Lives is only playing in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York. It is then expanding to additional markets in the US on June 9 before it becomes available nationwide on June 23. For those in the UK, the wait is longer, as Past Lives premieres in movie theaters on September 8.

If you want to see if and where Past Lives is playing near you, check your local movie theaters' websites or get all the info on where it is playing in your area through Fandango. You can also buy your Past Lives tickets directly through these online services.

And if you're a frequenter of a local movie theater, you may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These programs, available in both the US and UK, offer monthly subscriptions as well as free participation for movie lovers to get discounted or free tickets and deals on concessions to make going to see the latest movie easier and more affordable.

Is Past Lives streaming?

Past Lives is not available to stream or watch online as of June 2, as the movie is having an exclusive run in theaters before it becomes available for home viewing. We'll update this page as information about when and where you can rent or purchase Past Lives on-demand becomes available, as well as where it is going to make its streaming debut.

What else you need to know about Past Lives

Celine Song wrote and directed Past Lives, telling the story of Nora and Hae Sung, two childhood friends who lose touch after Nora's family emigrate from South Korea. Twenty years later, they reunite and deal with the ideas of love and destiny. Greta Lee plays Nora and Teo Yoo plays Hae Sung; John Magaro also stars.

Past Lives is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a positive score of 96%.

Watch the Past Lives trailer right here.