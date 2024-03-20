How to watch Road House: stream the action movie reboot online

A remake of a classic 80s movie has got everyone talking: Road House releases on Thursday, March 21, with this new movie a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic.

In Road House, a former UFC fighter who's down on his luck takes a job working at a rough roadhouse in Florida. However there's even worse happening in the roadhouse than drinking and fighting, and the fighter has to clear the place up.

Jake Gyllenhall stars as Dalton, our fighter, while the cast is rounded out by Conor McGregor in his movie debut as well as Billy Magnussen and Daniela Melchior.

Want to stream this new action movie? Here's how to watch Road House, and we'll also guide you on how to watch the original if you're curious about that.

How to watch Road House

You'll be able to watch Road House on Prime Video, because the movie has — somewhat controversially — been announced as a release straight to Amazon's video streaming service. The movie will drop on Thursday, March 21.

Prime Video is a 'perk' of an Amazon Prime subscription, as it's one of the many things that a membership to Prime unlocks.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, with the latter saving you quite a bit of money if you're going to sign up for the long haul.

How to watch Road House for free

If you're excited for Road House but not for the cost of Prime Video, you'll be glad to know that you can get free trials to check it out without paying.

These are technically free trials for Amazon Prime, but Prime Video being a perk of that means you can test out the video streaming service without paying as well.

The Amazon Prime free trial is 30 days long, and it'll roll into a full subscription if you don't cancel before the 30 days is up. You can only sign up for it if you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before.

How to watch the original Road House

Want to watch the original Road House

In the US, you've got plenty of options: the show is on Prime Video and Max for subscribers to either service, and is also available to rent from most digital storefronts too.

In the UK, it's just on Prime Video, but you can also buy or rent it on the various digital storefronts if you'd prefer.