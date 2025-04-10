How to watch G20: stream the new Viola Davis action movie online

Viola Davis stars in the new blockbuster political action movie G20, and we'll help you work out how to watch it from home.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trials: Amazon Prime free trials

Release date: Thursday, April 10

Runtime: 108 minutes

Directed by Under the Same Moon director Patricia Riggen (who also worked on Dopesick and Jack Ryan), G20 is set amongst a summit of the real-world G20 forum.

Davis stars as the president of the United States who has to save the day when terrorists take over the proceedings. The Boys' Antony Starr, Avengers' Clark Gregg and The White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore also star.

This nearly-2-hour action thriller could be a fun weekend watch, particularly for fans of similar streaming shows, so here's how to watch G20.

How to watch G20

In order to watch G20, you'll need to use the streaming service Prime Video. G20 isn't expected to release theatrically anywhere.

You can access Prime Video by signing up for the multitudinous subscription service Amazon Prime, which also includes next-day shopping delivery, free games, music streaming and more.

A subscription to Amazon Prime usually costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95.

As a note, Prime Video movies and shows have commercials by default, which some may find annoying. Thankfully you can remove adverts from your Prime Video subscription, though this will cost you an extra $3.99 / £2.99 each month.

How to watch G20 for free

If you're curious about G20 (and perhaps other similar action thrillers on Prime Video, like Jack Ryan) then you'll be glad to know that you can test the streamer without paying.

This is because there's a 7-day Amazon Prime free trial which lets you use Prime Video for a week. It also lets you check out other Prime perks.

This rolls into a monthly subscription once it ends so watch out for that, whether you're interested in continuing or not, as annual is the cheaper way to subscribe.