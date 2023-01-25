How to watch The Catch online from anywhere

Looking to watch The Catch online? Here's where you can find the suspenseful thriller based on the bestselling novel by T. M. Logan (opens in new tab) (whose work also inspired The Holiday).

The Catch is centered around local fisherman Ed Collier (Jason Watkins, McDonald & Dodds). Ed is a proud father and husband who is determined to keep his family together at any cost. Ed's life is thrown into disarray when his daughter, Abbie (Poppy Gilbert, Chloe) gets involved with the handsome and successful Ryan Wilson (Aneurin Barnard, 1899).

On paper, Ryan's a real catch, but Ed's instincts tell him that Ryan's not to be trusted and that Abbie could well be in danger. Ed's life soon spirals out of control as he juggles his struggling business, his newfound worries about Abbie's new partner, and a dark secret that comes back to haunt him.

From what we've heard so far, The Catch looks like it could be one of the best Channel 5 dramas currently available. If you're looking to get sucked into a new drama, here's where you can watch The Catch online.

How to watch The Catch in the UK

The Catch begins airing in the UK on Channel 5 at 9 pm on Wednesday, January 25. The series is four episodes long, and new episodes will be airing on a weekly basis at the same time.

If you're planning on streaming the show (or you miss an episode), you'll be able to get caught up by streaming episodes on-demand on My5 (opens in new tab) once they air. Meanwhile, if you're going to be away from home but still want to tune in, you might still be able to watch The Catch with the VPN.

How to watch The Catch with a VPN

If you get sucked into the drama in The Catch but you're going to be away from home during the new series or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How to watch The Catch in the US

At the time of writing, we don't have the official word on where you'll be able to The Catch online. As and when we hear anything about an international release, we'll be sure to include that info here.