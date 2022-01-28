Here's how to watch the Janet Jackson documentary online from anywhere.

Fans will get a rare look at the music icon's career, from The Jackson 5 to her more than 40-year solo career, in the new documentary Janet Jackson., which is a four-hour, two-night event debuting on Friday, Jan. 28 on U.S. TV and Monday, Jan. 31 for UK viewers.

Created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s first solo album, Janet Jackson, this new documentary is described as an “intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story”.

The documentary was shot over three years and will feature archival footage and even some never-before-seen home videos from Janet Jackson. In addition, there will be plenty of star-studded interviews.

Some of the topics expected to be covered in the documentary include the role of Joseph Jackson on making his children famous at such young ages; Janet Jackson’s marriage to R&B singer James DeBarge and their alleged secret child; Jackson relaunching her music career away from her father; the allegations against her brother Michael Jackson; the infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl; and her late-in-life motherhood.

How to watch the Janet Jackson documentary in the U.S.

Janet Jackson. is a two-night documentary on both Lifetime and A&E, with the first two-hour episode airing on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the second two-hour episode set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lifetime and A&E are both cable networks, meaning that traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers will need to make sure that their plan includes one or both of the networks, in which case they can just flip to the channel to tune in live. Lifetime and A&E are also available on certain live TV streaming services, like Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV.

If you subscribe to any of these services that offer Lifetime, you will also be able to watch the Janet Jackson documentary via the Lifetime website or app just by signing in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials. This includes being able to watch it on your computer, mobile device or on Roku and other streaming devices. You can also do this with the A&E app.

How to watch the Janet Jackson documentary from anywhere in the world

Janet Jackson is a global superstar, so if any of her fans outside of the U.S. and U.K. are looking to watch this new documentary, a good way to do that is going to be by using a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch the Janet Jackson documentary in the UK

Sky Documentaries and NOW will be the homes for the Janet Jackson documentary in the U.K., with Sky airing it as two double bills over consecutive nights, starting at 9pm on Monday, Jan 31. NOW is featuring all four episodes to stream as of Monday, Jan. 31.