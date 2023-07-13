How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: stream the romance show online

This might be the summer that you sat in front of the sofa staring at a screen, because the romance show The Sumer I Turned Pretty is back for season 2 from Friday, July 14.

Debut: Friday, July 14

Episodes: 8

The show follows Belly (Lola Tung) as she finds herself in a love triangle while spending summer at a beach house with her brother, her mother and some family friends.

Based on a novel trilogy, the TV show makers have a lot of source material to draw from, and so The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will likely draw from the second book It's Not Summer Without You.

If you're interested in following this romance show, here's how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

To watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, you'll need to use the streaming service Prime Video, because as an Amazon Original that's the only place you'll be able to watch it.

The episodes begin to land on Friday, July 14, and you can find the full release schedule below. All of season 1 is already on the platform.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual pass. In the US, there's also a Prime Video-only subscription package which costs $8.99 each month.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release information

When do episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 come out? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 begins with three episode releasing on Friday, July 14, and the subsequent five coming weekly. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 "Love Lost" — Friday, July 14

Episode 2 "Love Scene" — Friday, July 14

Episode 3 "Love Sick" — Friday, July 14

Episode 4 "Love Game" — Friday, July 21

Episode 5 "Love Fool" — Friday, July 28

Episode 6 "Love Fest" — Friday, August 4

Episode 7 "Love Affair" — Friday, August 11

Episode 8 "Love Triangle" — Friday, August 18

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

