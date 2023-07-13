How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: stream the romance show online
The summer continues
This might be the summer that you sat in front of the sofa staring at a screen, because the romance show The Sumer I Turned Pretty is back for season 2 from Friday, July 14.
Streaming: Prime Video
Debut: Friday, July 14
Episodes: 8
The show follows Belly (Lola Tung) as she finds herself in a love triangle while spending summer at a beach house with her brother, her mother and some family friends.
Based on a novel trilogy, the TV show makers have a lot of source material to draw from, and so The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will likely draw from the second book It's Not Summer Without You.
If you're interested in following this romance show, here's how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.
How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2
To watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, you'll need to use the streaming service Prime Video, because as an Amazon Original that's the only place you'll be able to watch it.
The episodes begin to land on Friday, July 14, and you can find the full release schedule below. All of season 1 is already on the platform.
Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual pass. In the US, there's also a Prime Video-only subscription package which costs $8.99 each month.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release information
When do episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 come out?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 begins with three episode releasing on Friday, July 14, and the subsequent five coming weekly. Here's the full release schedule:
- Episode 1 "Love Lost" — Friday, July 14
- Episode 2 "Love Scene" — Friday, July 14
- Episode 3 "Love Sick" — Friday, July 14
- Episode 4 "Love Game" — Friday, July 21
- Episode 5 "Love Fool" — Friday, July 28
- Episode 6 "Love Fest" — Friday, August 4
- Episode 7 "Love Affair" — Friday, August 11
- Episode 8 "Love Triangle" — Friday, August 18
How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
