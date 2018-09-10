With Hurricane Gordon threatening, a battery-powered TV is the way to go

It's been approximately one week since anyone in the United States went through a hurricane of any sort. (That was Tropical Storm Gordon, by the way, and it dumped a bunch of rain on a lot of us.) Now, we've got Hurricane Florence (this is one of those rare instances when we're going out of alphabetical order) — and it's looking like it's going to be quite the monster when it makes landfall later this week along the East Coast.

First thing you need to know: Get ready NOW. Second thing: Get your information from the National Weather Service , and don't worry about the models. It's the official track you care about.

One other thing: You still have time to take advantage of Amazon Prime shipping. (Which is a crazy thing to think about before a storm, but stay with me here.) That means any last-minute supplies can be at your door in just a day or so. And now's the perfect time to consider a battery-powered television.

Yes, in 2018, it's still not a bad idea to keep one of these things around. Come hell, high water, or the zombie apocalypse, a battery-powered television will pick up an over-the-air signal just like any other antenna. And after a storm, you're going to need that because (a) the power most likely will be out and (b) when the power is out, your internet does work.

This 9-inch Tyler TV runs off an AC adapter but also has a rechargeable internal battery. (TVs with removable batteries are damned hard to come by these days.) You'll still need to have some sort of power source to change the thing, but that's where generators come in. Plus it comes with a DC car charger.

It also has a coax input if you have a larger antenna you want to use, a couple of AV inputs, and even a microSD slot.

Basically, it's one of those things you never want to have to use, but you'll be glad you have it if you do. Trust me, I've been there.

See at Amazon