I Am Alfred Hitchcock documentary special is airing on TV tonight

He's regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of cinema and known as the "Master of Suspense," thanks to a prolific, six decades-spanning career that includes classic thrillers like Psycho, Vertigo, The Birds, North by Northwest, Rebecca and more. But a documentary airing tonight manages to reveal the man behind the icon that is famed film director Alfred Hitchcock.

Airing tonight, October 27 at 8pm Eastern Time on The CW, I Am Alfred Hitchcock "delves deep into the man behind the camera, exploring his infamous controlling personality and his complex, fascinating relationships with his family and his muses," reads the doc's description. "A genius director whose legacy in cinema casts a long shadow and continues to inspire, we learn what influenced him and how this eccentric outsider tore up the rule book and became a legend of film."

The 85-minute documentary was written by Joel Ashton McCarthy, Eric Maran and Jesse James Miller, and directed by McCarthy. The non-fiction feature weaves together interviews, archival footage, film scenes and Hitchcock's own voice to tell the story of one of the most studied filmmakers in movie history and how he became a cinematic icon.

To tune into tonight's airing of I Am Alfred Hitchcock, you're going to need access to The CW. Luckily, the channel is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals, as well as live TV streaming subscribers to Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

I Am Alfred Hitchcock is the latest installment in the "I Am" documentary series, a series of celebrity biography docs that were commissioned for the Paramount Network and now are airing on The CW. The producers work "hand in hand with the estates and families of the subjects of its films, who provide rare or never-before-seen filmed and photographic content from the family archives including home movies, family photos, and select memorabilia" for the deep-diving docs, per the network. Similar star-focused titles include I Am Heath Ledger, I Am Paul Walker, I Am Burt Reynolds and I Am Patrick Swayze.

I Am Alfred Hitchcock - Own it on Digital Download and DVD. - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for I Am Alfred Hitchcock before tuning into the documentary tonight at 8pm ET on The CW.