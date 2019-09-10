Trending

Best of IFA 2019: CordCutters' favorite announcements from the show

There's a lot to love at the IFA trade show in Berlin. These are our favorites of 2019

Here's the cool thing about the annual IFA show in Berlin. Actually —  here are a number of cool things about the annual IFA show in Berlin.

  1. It's in Berlin. It's a fascinating city steeped in history and is a must-visit whenever you're in Europe.
  2. Schnitzel. Full stop.
  3. A portion of Messe Berlin — that's the sprawling venue that plays host to IFA each year — are crazy futuristic, the kind of industrial design that you can only find in Berlin. Look for it in the underrated Duncan Jones movie (does he have any other kind?) Mute on Netflix .
  4. Speaking of movies, The Bourne Supremacy .
  5. All the cool tech that gets unveiled there every year.

One more cool thing about IFA is that all the tech tends to run the gamut. We get phones. We get TVs. We get watches. All kinds of stuff, really.

And with that, here's the best of the best of what we spied at this year's show:

Best of IFA 2019

Roku Smart Soundbar

Easy streaming

It's a better sounding Roku device

Roku hardware makes streaming video super easy. And now it also makes it sound way better than what you'd get from just your TV.

Roku Wireless subwoofer

An in addition to the Roku Smart Soundbar, the company unleashed a wireless subwoofer for the low end of things.

LG 4K UHD CineBeam Laser projector

Pew pew projection

Gotta love lasers

Ultra-short-throw projectors just keep getting better and better, thanks in no small part to lasers. You're able to keep it just a few inches from the wall yet still get 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Edition Nebula Soundbar

Another killer sound bar

It's a sound bar, with Fire TV!

Also unveiled at IFA, Amazon is doing its own smart sound bar, with its Fire TV operating system already built in.