Krishnan Guru-Murthy lost two stone before Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Krishnan Guru-Murthy has revealed he lost two stone earlier this year.

But the award-winning journalist, who's best known as the main anchor on Channel 4 News, says that he didn't lose the weight for the show. Rather, he explains, having shed the pounds he felt ready to take part in the BBC One hit.

In an article he penned for The Times, the 53-year-old wrote: "So that’s why you lost all that weight," said one of my Channel 4 News colleagues as soon as I revealed I was doing Strictly Come Dancing. It’s an accusation I’ve heard quite frequently recently.

"In fact, Strictly wasn’t the reason I lost the weight, but losing it was a big reason I finally said yes to the show. I shed 1st 10lb in April and May and have spent months since pretending not to feel hungry all the time. When I agreed, somewhat nervously, to take part in Strictly, in the back of my head a voice was saying, “Well, even if you turn out to have two left feet, it’ll be easier to keep the weight off."

In the article, Krishnan goes on to explain how a number of health issues including a genetic heart problem and gout had spurred him on to get fitter. As part of his plan, he booked himself into a health resort in Austria. He added that he felt much better… until he looked at old pictures.

"Being lighter definitely makes me feel better, as do all the comments from people who notice. In fact, I was so surprised that I went back to look at some recent pictures of myself. That was a bad idea. You suddenly realise how terrible you’ve looked for years."

Unfortunately, for Krishnan, he's predicted to be the first person to exit Strictly Come Dancing 2023. The bookies are offering odds of up to 150-1 on him winning the competition.

Before the start of the series, he said: "I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation."

In an interview with the BBC, he declared that his favourite past contestant is Bill Bailey.

"I think Bill Bailey is my hero as a Strictly contestant because I never imagined he would do Strictly and he went and won it and he was brilliant.”

Adding that he’s hoping to get a chance to dance to the theme tune from Starsky and Hutch. His dance this weekend is to "Boom Shack A Lack" by Apache Indian.

Could he cause an upset like Bill? Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.15 pm.