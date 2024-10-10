Larry Lamb hints this year's Gavin & Stacey Christmas special might not be the last episode after all

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the comedy series Gavin & Stacey has hinted that this year's Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special might not be the last epsiode after all.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Thursday, October 10, to talk about the show's wrap party now that filming for what is said to be the final ever epsiode has come to an end, Larry has given fans a glimmer of hope that there could be more capers from Barry Island.

Larry apologised to host Susanna Read for having a tickle in this throat after attending the Gavin & Stacey wrap party. He said: “Well they did have a big party and James and Ruth really pushed the boat out. It was wonderful.”

When asked about whether this festive offering really was the final ever epsiode of the show, Larry teased: “What you want to do is get James and Ruth on here and question them because that’s where it all comes from.”

Susanna pushed: “You’d love another one, wouldn’t you?" to whch Larry responded: “Yes, you become a family.”

The last Christmas special went out five years ago. (Image credit: BBC)

Reflecting on the last five weeks of recording for the much anticipated Christmas special, Larry continued: “It was a trip down memory lane. Because suddenly there we are, and we’re facing the fact that effectively this is the end of this adventure - it’s the end of this journey and it was so emotional."

The last episode, also a Christmas special, went out nearly five years ago, picking up an audience of over 18 million viewers. And now fans are waiting with baited breath to see how that cliffhanger will pan out.

In the final moments of the most recent episode, Nessa and Smithy enjoyed a smoke and smiled about Neil being 12 soon, leading to Nessa making a heartfelt speech: "You know you're all right as you are Smithy. I won't lie, you're not everyone's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, when all said and done you're tidy… I knows it's been complicated, you and me… but I love you… no Smithy, you’re not listening. I know it’s weird like, but I do, with all my heart. So… will you marry me?”

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special 2024 will air in December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.