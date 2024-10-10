Larry Lamb hints this year's Gavin & Stacey Christmas special might not be the last episode after all
Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb hints there could there be more comedy capers to come from Barry Island.
Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the comedy series Gavin & Stacey has hinted that this year's Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special might not be the last epsiode after all.
While appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Thursday, October 10, to talk about the show's wrap party now that filming for what is said to be the final ever epsiode has come to an end, Larry has given fans a glimmer of hope that there could be more capers from Barry Island.
Larry apologised to host Susanna Read for having a tickle in this throat after attending the Gavin & Stacey wrap party. He said: “Well they did have a big party and James and Ruth really pushed the boat out. It was wonderful.”
When asked about whether this festive offering really was the final ever epsiode of the show, Larry teased: “What you want to do is get James and Ruth on here and question them because that’s where it all comes from.”
Susanna pushed: “You’d love another one, wouldn’t you?" to whch Larry responded: “Yes, you become a family.”
Reflecting on the last five weeks of recording for the much anticipated Christmas special, Larry continued: “It was a trip down memory lane. Because suddenly there we are, and we’re facing the fact that effectively this is the end of this adventure - it’s the end of this journey and it was so emotional."
The last episode, also a Christmas special, went out nearly five years ago, picking up an audience of over 18 million viewers. And now fans are waiting with baited breath to see how that cliffhanger will pan out.
In the final moments of the most recent episode, Nessa and Smithy enjoyed a smoke and smiled about Neil being 12 soon, leading to Nessa making a heartfelt speech: "You know you're all right as you are Smithy. I won't lie, you're not everyone's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, when all said and done you're tidy… I knows it's been complicated, you and me… but I love you… no Smithy, you’re not listening. I know it’s weird like, but I do, with all my heart. So… will you marry me?”
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special 2024 will air in December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.