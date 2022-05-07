Law & Order: SVU crossover fans all agree on the same thing

Audiences were thrilled to see Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay take on the role of partners again in the latest episode of Organized Crime, “Lost One”.

A Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime crossover event always has just about every fan celebrating, but seeing everyone’s favorite duo as partners again was everything. Detective Elliot Stabler and Captain Olivia Benson reunited in the exciting new episode, which audiences loved.

At the end of SVU, fans were treated to an adorable scene with Elliot meeting Olivia’s son, Noah. It also perfectly set up the crossover into Organized Crime.

“Noah this is I KNOW WHO THAT IS THATS DETECTIVE STABLER YOUR OLD PARTNER HE KNOWS OF ELLIOT AS HER OLD PARTNER NOAH BENSON STABLER,” a comment expresses.

It’s one thing to see the two characters share the screen together, but it’s a completely different feeling seeing them together as partners, working a case together again.

"This episode was just us getting back elliot and olivia from 1.0 and i absolutely loved every second of it," one tweet reads.

Another says, “Olivia Benson really said i am elliot stabler’s first and best partner thank you very much!”

Many took the time to express how much they enjoyed the episode and what exactly they appreciated about the crossover.

“I'm happy about tonight’s episode. i loved seeing eo work together as partners again and all of their small looks in between. i honestly didn’t expect anything more (like a kiss) but that’s just me. i just want them both to feel comfortable before anything else,” a fan wrote.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay never fail to impress, having a chemistry like no other, regardless of the scene.

One fan wrote: "Benson and Stabler will always have my heart. No one is like them...no one is like you, @Mariska and @Chris_Meloni God I missed you so damn much!!!... Thank you for these two incredible hours!"

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 23 airs live on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Then, Law & Order: Organized Crime follows right after with new episodes of season 2. Anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or TV antenna can tune in via their local NBC channel to watch.

Also, subscribers to live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also have access to their local NBC channels (make sure you’re signed up for Sling TV Blue though).