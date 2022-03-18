Marilyn Monroe Netflix documentary will investigate icon’s death

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the Untold Tapes is a new documentary heading to Netflix, which will explore the Hollywood icon's death.

Marilyn Monroe became a global sensation following her portrayal of "blonde bombshell" characters in films such as Some Like it Hot, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and The Seven Year Itch and her work is still widely celebrated by fans today.

The documentary is produced by Library Films' Chris Smith and directed by Emma Cooper. Library Films has previously made hit Netflix documentaries like Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, exploring controversial icons in these two films.

According to Broadcast, the documentary will "delve into the circumstances surrounding the ‘probable suicide’ of the Hollywood icon in 1962, who died aged 36 having taken an overdose of sleeping pills."

In addition to this, it will feature a mixture of archive footage and dramatic reconstructions, but we're not expecting to see any previously unseen footage of Marilyn throughout the documentary.

Since the actress' death has spawned conspiracy theories and widespread rumors, the documentary pieces together her final weeks and the circumstances surrounding her passing.

It will include previously unheard recordings of those closest to her, as well as shedding life on Marilyn's life and offering up a "new perspective" on the night of her death.

Marilyn Monroe photographed in 1954. (Image credit: Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Not much else is known about the upcoming Marilyn Monroe documentary just yet, but we should get some more details from the filmmakers over the coming months ahead of its Netflix release.

This isn't the first time Marilyn's life has been explored onscreen recently as CNN aired an original documentary series called Reframed Marilyn Monroe which was narrated by actress Jessica Chastain. It was made by an all-female editorial team led by filmmaker Sam Starbuck. It aired on back-to-back weekends on Sunday, January 16 and Sunday, January 23.