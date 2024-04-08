Meet DI Mackenzie Clarke! First picture of ex-Home and Away star in new Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise
Anna Samson stars as DI Mackenzie Clarke in Aussie spin-off Return to Paradise
In the beginning, there was Death in Paradise, then Beyond Paradise and now the BBC has revealed a first look at another new spin-off Return to Paradise, set in Australia.
Yes, the "Paraverse", as the makers have curiously dubbed the Death in Paradise universe, is expanding faster than a chocoholic's waistline at Easter.
The first picture from the show features ex-Home and Away star Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke, the first female lead detective in the franchise. Filming for the new six-part series is taking place now across Sydney and the idyllic Illawarra coastal region. Also starring are Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, Nolly), Tai Hara (Home and Away, Colin From Accounts, Austin), Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control), Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers).
The makers promise it will have an "Australian flare", while also sticking to the traditions of the original show, Death in Paradise.
The setup for the series sees DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian ex-pat who's made a name for herself in London's Metropolitan Police as a brilliant murder-cracking cop, head back to her hometown of Dolphin Cove when she's accused of tampering with evidence. Having originally fled Australia and left her ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie isn't well-loved in Dolphin Cove. But soon she's thrown into solving a murder mystery and sets about using her wonderful detective skills.
So, like Death in Paradise, it's set in a beautiful location with a talented but eccentric cop at its heart. The first Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise, has been an enormous hit, with Beyond Paradise season 2, currently airing on the BBC. But the big question is can the franchise sustain another spin-off? Well, undoubtedly a lot will depend on whether viewers will take to the character and the mysteries. Plus might there be a crossover with Death in Paradise?
Co-creator and Executive Producer Peter Mattessi says: "We are having so much fun creating this brand-new mystery series that brings an Australian twist to one of the globe's most successful television franchises. We think audiences in Australia, UK and around the world are going to fall in love with our wonderful characters, our delicious whodunits, and our gorgeous coastal Australian locations."
The BBC confirmed Return Paradise will air later this year. ABC will show it in Australia, while it will likely head to BritBox in the US.
