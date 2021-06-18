'Miss Juneteenth' to re-release in theaters for Juneteenth 2021

Miss Juneteenth is a triumph of a film met with a huge critical response. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was also met with a diminished box office. Now as we head into Juneteenth 2021, the film will be re-releasing to theaters across America. After only opening in 6 theaters in 2020, Miss Juneteenth will now hit theaters across thirteen states in the US from June 18th to June 24th.

Check out the film's Twitter thread below for more details and locations. You can also purchase tickets on Fandango.

#MissJuneteenth is re-releasing IN THEATERS this #JuneTeenth2021 Check local listings for details:https://t.co/OYCwGpx0RyAnd watch this space for more screenings this weekend commemorating Juneteenth around the country! pic.twitter.com/tdlz7eDJLHJune 17, 2021 See more

Miss Juneteenth features a cast that absolutely wowed audiences. Nicole Beharie steals the show as Turquoise Jones — the film's protagonist. Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Liz Mikel, Marcus Mauldin and more star alongside her. The film was written and directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples.

After wowing at the Sundance Film Festival, Miss Juneteenth will be getting a television adaptation following Peoples' original film. This won't be her first foray into television, either. Peoples also wrote 2 episodes of the acclaimed Queen Sugar.

Here's the official synopsis of the film out of Sundance:

Built like a bird, Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen—she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slavery was abolished in Texas. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else.