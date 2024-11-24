Moonflower Murders fans are in agreement about the 'terrific' show — but have one big question

Moonflower Murders viewers are unanimous about the 'terrific' show, with some saying they have 'binge-watched all six episodes' already.

Viewers of the BBC show Moonflower Murders have taken to social media to express how much they enjoy the show.

'Binge-watched all 6 episodes of Moonflower Murders until 2am the other night. Terrific stuff. Bravo,' wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Binge-watched all 6 episodes of Moonflower Murders until 2am the other night. Terrific stuff. Bravo.November 24, 2024

Meanwhile, another said, 'Moonflower murders, very enjoyable.'

Moonflower murders, very enjoyableNovember 24, 2024

Another fan of the BBC show wrote, 'Very much enjoyed the ‘Moonflower Murders’ on @BBCiPlayer

'Adapted by @AnthonyHorowitz himself

'Looking forward to ‘Marble Hall Murders’ next year.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Very much enjoyed the ‘Moonflower Murders’ on @BBCiPlayer Adapted by @AnthonyHorowitz himself 👌🏻Looking forward to ‘Marble Hall Murders’ next yearNovember 24, 2024

While another wrote, 'Daniel Mays' and Tim McMullan's accents in Moonflower Murders are wonderful. A real treat to hear East Anglian tones on the telly. And as for Atticus Pund's gorgeous southern German, it's almost like listening to Anton Walbrook again.'

Daniel Mays' and Tim McMullan's accents in Moonflower Murders are wonderful. A real treat to hear East Anglian tones on the telly. And as for Atticus Pund's gorgeous southern German, it's almost like listening to Anton Walbrook again.November 24, 2024

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'Moonflower Murders is the most innovative detective drama on TV in years! Anthony Horowitz’s writing is always so terrific, I read him all the time!

'Congratulations @eleventhhourtv @jillgreen13 @DanielMays9 @willtudor1 @Rosiemae @masterpiecepbs - & Leslie Manville is amazing!'

Moonflower Murders is the most innovative detective drama on TV in years! Anthony Horowitz’s writing is always so terrific, I read him all the time!Congratulations @eleventhhourtv @jillgreen13 @DanielMays9 @willtudor1 @Rosiemae @masterpiecepbs - & Leslie Manville is amazing! 🌙November 23, 2024

But fans have some questions about the BBC show, 'Can someone answer me this please, are Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders the same series?' asked one viewer.

Can someone answer me this please, are Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders the same series?November 23, 2024

To which another fan of the BBC show replied, 'Moonflower murders are I think a sequel to magpie murders, same author and cast.'

And another clarified, 'Seems to be a follow on serious.'

But not everyone agreed that the series is a hit, with another fan writing, 'If I was having a serious off day, and wanted to invent a s**t TV show which perfectly exemplified the desperate lack of creativity and originality in British TV and culture generally, I would invent 'Moonflower Murders'. And I would be disappointed in myself.'

If I was having a serious off day, and wanted to invent a shit TV show which perfectly exemplified the desperate lack of creativity and originality in British TV and culture generally, I would invent 'Moonflower Murders'. And I would be disappointed in myself.November 23, 2024

You can watch the whole series of Moonflower Murders on BBC iPlayer now.