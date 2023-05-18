Now it's time to say goodbye: List of nearly 30 shows leaving Hulu, Disney Plus soon

Now it’s time to say goodbye to nearly 30 shows that are being pulled from Hulu and Disney Plus as Disney looks to cut costs. The Mouse House looks to save r oughly $2 billion (opens in new tab) by pulling underperforming shows from the two streaming services, which will be combined later this year (opens in new tab), instead offering up licensing deals so that the shows can be picked up by other streaming services.

It’s unclear how many shows and movies will ultimately be pulled from the platform when it’s all said and done, but this first group of cast-offs features a relatively equal split between Hulu, Disney Plus and other Disney branded content. Little Demon originally aired on FX while Maggie started at ABC before moving to Hulu. The World According to Jeff Goldblum was produced by Disney-owned National Geographic and housed on Disney Plus while Willow is a Disney Plus original.

What this means for viewers is that these shows, which were initially only available on Hulu or Disney Plus (unless they aired on cable or network TV originally) could now become available on other streaming platforms, giving the shows a chance to reach new audiences that weren't previously tuning in to watch them.

Disney is following in Warner Bros. Discovery’s footsteps with the cost-cutting measure; Warner Bros. Discovery pulled several shows from its HBO Max streaming service, including Westworld, The Time Traveler’s Wife and The Gordita Chronicles and licensed them to Tubi and Roku to increase their profitability.

You can take a look at the nearly 30 shows being pulled from Hulu and Disney Plus below:

Be Our Chef

Best in Dough

Best in Show

Big Shot

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Dollface

Earth to Ned

Everything's Trash

Foodtastic

Howard

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

The Making of Willow

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Pistol

The Premise

The Quest

Stuntman

Timmy Failure

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Y: The Last Man

You can still catch these series on Hulu and Disney Plus for now, for a limited time, but they will be leaving the platform soon. No dates have been announced for their removal.

If you haven't subscribed to Hulu or Disney Plus, check out the available deals below: