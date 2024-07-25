Netflix adds season 2 of a thriller series that's better than Killing Eve

Netflix has finally released Kleo season 2, allowing fans to follow the adventures of former East German assassin Kleo Straub again.

When the first series dropped in 2022, it drew many comparisons to Killing Eve, which saw Jodie Comer play psychopathic assassin Villanelle with Sandra Oh's British agent Eve Polastri on her tale.

Not all the comparisons were positive, with some critics believing Kleo to be a poor substitute for those longing for more Killing Eve. The similarities between the two shows are obvious, with Kleo on the surface an East German version of Villanelle while instead of Eve Polastri on the case, Kleo is followed by Sven Petzold, a West German fraud cop who wants to bring her to justice.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve

However, I'd argue that Kleo has more heart and character as a show. And the first episode of Kleo season 2 also suggests that it could have more mileage. One of the complaints about Killing Eve is that while the first series was a truly epic piece of television, it never matched that level in subsequent series. There was also always the fact that Villanelle could be a truly unsympathetic character. Kleo by contrast is far deeper. Yes, she enjoys killing her enemies with a touch of flare like Villanelle, but she has a genuine motivation for doing what she does as she tries to find the truth about her family and about who betrayed her.

Kleo meets a CIA agent in the first episode of the new series (Image credit: Netflix)

Like Killing Eve, Kleo has two great central performances with Jella Haase gripping as Kleo, while Dimitrij Schaad gives a truly marvelous comedy performance as Sven. Every time Sven comes on screen a smile comes on your face. When Kleo and Sven share a scene it's just wonderful. There's a lovely comedy moment in the first episode of series two, where Kleo thinks there's an intruder in her garden and lobs a grenade at the mystery figure who turns out to be Sven. Kleo scolds Sven for complaining too much saying it was only a stun grenade!

Another aspect that lifts the series arguably above Killing Eve is the fascinating backdrop to the series of the Berlin Wall coming down and the effect that had on world politics and particularly the German people as they struggled with the idea of reunification. It also gives the makers a chance to have fun with the music and fashions of the times. Kleo also has another great comedy creation in Thilo, a man who thinks he's been beamed onto Earth from another planet with a mission of bringing techno to everyone!

If you've not seen Kleo then please check it out on Netflix. Both series are now available. Netflix also has the first three seasons of Killing Eve. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.