Kleo season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Kleo season 2 sees everyone after the mysterious red suitcase...
Kleo season 2 is about to hit Netflix, with the first series being something of a surprise hit. If you're into shows like Killing Eve, then this could be one for you to enjoy. The quirky cat-and-mouse Cold War thriller stars Jella Haase as former East German assassin Kleo Straub who's out for brutal revenge on everyone who betrayed her.
Set in Berlin, the first season won a string of awards, and series two picks up with Kleo determined to retrieve that sought-after mysterious red suitcase while being targeted by the KGB and CIA. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series you might enjoy. Here's everything we know about Kleo season 2…
Kleo season 2 release date
Kleo season 2 is released on Netflix on Friday, July 25, 2024. It had its world premiere on June 6 at Seriencamp in Cologne. Each episode of the new six-part series is 45 minutes long.
Kleo season 2 plot
Netflix teases: "The hunt for the red suitcase continues: former East German spy Kleo is determined to get the red suitcase back and destroy it for good. Sven intends to do everything he can to redeem himself in Kleo's eyes and work with her again. It's apparent that she gives him a bit of an adrenaline rush in his work as a police officer.
"The red suitcase's contents play a key role in the reorganization of Germany and Europe in the wake of the Cold War, so it’s no wonder that the KGB and CIA are also after it. Both secret services target Kleo, who's at the center of all the action. But there's more: while Europe’s future is in Kleo’s hands, she's more intensely confronted with her own past than she would like.”
Keo season 2 cast
Jella Haase is back as Kleo Straub. Julius Feldmeier returns as Thilo, with Dimitrij Schaad also back as Sven.
Is there a trailer?
Yes! Here's the thumpingly good trailer which features Whitesnake's 1980s hit "Here I Go Again".
