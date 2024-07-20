New on Netflix July 20-26: 5 new movies and shows to stream this week

In my weekly round-up of what's new on Netflix, we're looking at the week from Saturday, July 20 to Friday, July 26 this time around, and I've looked through every new Netflix Original arriving over that period to recommend a select list of the biggest new additions.

We've got returning crime thrillers, the spiritual successor to a classic motoring show, an action movie and more this week, so whatever you're into, there will be something for you (well, unless you like reality or documentaries, with nothing like that this week).

So let's find you something to watch...

Resurrected Rides

Revival motoring show debuts on Thursday, July 24.

If you were a fan of the classic motoring make-over show Pimp My Ride, then this new show from the same producers will give you your next binge-watch.

Resurrected Rides follows a team of mechanics as they revitalize and restore old vehicles that need a bit of love. It's being hosted by the comedian Chris Redd .

There will be eight episodes in what Netflix is referring to "season 1" of the show, and they'll all land on Netflix on Thursday, July 24.

The Decameron

Historical dark comedy lands on Thursday, July 25

After the success of Bridgerton, Netflix has another steamy historical series on the way this week.

The Decameron is set during the Bubonic Plague and it follows a group of upper-class Italians who take their servants to a villa to weather the storm. However this luxurious trip takes a turn for the worst the longer the virus rages on, turning the holiday into a fight to survive.

This is one of Netflix's most anticipated shows of 2024, and you'll be able to watch it from Thursday, July 25.

Tokyo Swindlers

Japanese thriller series arrives on Thursday, July 25

The latest of Netflix's many novel adaptations comes from Japan this week in the form of Tokyo Swindlers.

This show follows a group of "real estate swindlers" as Netflix's plot synopsis calls them, who commit frauds in one of the busiest cities in the world for real estate. When the police get involved, they don't back off but engage in one of the biggest scams yet.

All seven episodes of Tokyo Swindlers will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, July 25.

Kleo season 2

German thriller returns on Thursday, July 25

Our main returning show this week is Kleo, which is set in Berlin after the fall of the Berlin Wall and follows a former agent who hunts down the people who caused her to be falsely imprisoned.

Season 2 continues Kleo's story as she seeks an important suitcase and gets caught in the middle of a battle between the KGB and CIA. Plus, she has to deal with the aftermath of the first season and deal with issues from her past.

There will be six episodes of Kleo season 2 and they'll all be on Netflix from Thursday, July 25.

Non Negotiable

Mexican crime thriller movie releases on Friday, July 26

We end the week on a crime thriller movie from Mexico, which will give you your action kicks if that's what you want from Netflix this week.

Non Negotiable is about the country's best hostage negotiator Alan, who's put to the test when the president of the country is kidnapped — and the kidnapper only wants to speak to Alan.

At 90 minutes long, this will be a nice short action-filled watch and it hits Netflix on Friday, July 26..