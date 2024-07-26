Kleo season 2 episode 3 recap: Who is The Bear?

Kleo season 2 episode 3, titled The Bear, sees Kleo and Sven head to Belgrade. Here's everything that happened in episode three...

We see Kimberly with the red suitcase. Kleo is now in Belgrade. She asks a lady if she can talk to Rade if he's at home and says he was a colleague of her grandpa. Rade seems happy to see her. She asks about her father, Rade replies he was a traitor who let himself be seduced by the West. He reveals that her father wasn’t killed in a car crash like Kleo’s mother told her. She asks about the person known as The Bear and the other person in the house suddenly takes a keen interest in what Kleo is saying. She asks for the address of the safe house. He gives her the address.

Meanwhile, Nikolai is trying on sunglasses, saying he wants American ones so he can look like Tom Cruise in Top Gun. He gets a call — it's from Rade saying Kleo was there.

Kleo goes to the hotel to try to book a room and finds out she already has a room booked. But who booked it for her? It's Sven! Sven pleads with Kleo to work together again. Without Kleo, Sven heads to the bar. Thinking he's Bond, a shaken but not stirred Sven orders a Vodka Martini.

Kleo has another flashback/dream where she's talking to her father who has an apparent bullet hole in his head. He says he’d never abandon her. She phones Rade and asks what really happened to her father. He says to come over to his house.

Sven joins Kleo at breakfast. They bicker. And Kleo gives Sven the slip. Kleo goes to the safehouse. Sven walks in. They discover a child on the balcony. A sniper then starts shooting. Kleo and Sven make it to the ground and take cover by a car. Kleo gives chase and eventually guns down her attacker, who was in the house before with Rade. Kleo visits Rade and asks why he tried to have her killed but Rade is already dead. On the wall, she finds something, the other part of her seahorse medal? It is not clear what it is.

Thilo is at his club and things are getting weird.

Kleo patches up Sven with his bullet wound. Sven tells Kleo the CIA approached him again and that he turned it down.

Kleo phones Thilo and warns him not to speak to the CIA as they are after her. Kleo says she’s suspicious of Ciana. Sven is back at the hotel bar. He tries chatting up a lady at the bar and it’s Kimberly, the assassin with the red suitcase! Kimberly asks Sven for a dance! And Sven has some moves!

Then the DJ puts on a slow dance and the pair get close. Kleo sees them on the dancefloor and she heads back to her room and puts on the music tape Holgar gave her. Kimberly and Sven go back to her room. Kleo phones Holger and asks him if he works for the CIA. He denies it. Uwe bursts in at Aunt Margot's and tells her Kleo is in Belgrade. Margot seems pleased that Comrade Zhukov has taken over in Moscow. Margot asks Uwe if he's heard of Operation Ludsch. She says Comrade Rossbach is in charge of the operation. Thilo meanwhile starts to think Ciana is CIA because well she has CIA at the start of her name (turns out he’s right!!).

Sven is in Kimberly’s room and getting dressed he spots the suitcase! And grabs it. Meanwhile, Ciana reports to Rose at the CIA, who makes it clear she expects results for them to forget about her drug past. She reveals the CIA wants the dance parade to go ahead because young people will cause less trouble if they dance and take drugs.

There’s nothing in the suitcase when Sven and Kleo open it. Sven says Kimberly must be The Bear. They head to Kimberly’s room and ask at gunpoint where the files are but she quickly kicks the gun out of Kleo’s hand.

Kimberly flees the room and they chase her to the hotel’s rooftop. Kimberly is pushed to the edge of the rooftop and almost falls off. Kleo offers to pull her to safety if she reveals who has the files. She says The Comrades in Berlin have them. She says The Ludsch comrades. [Ludsch means "beam in Russian" Kleo tells Sven].

Kimberly says it's a joint Stassi and KGB operation. The aim of it is to establish a Soviet Republic of Germany! She says she left the documents at a dead drop. Kimberly says Kleo knows far too much and launches another attack only to fall off the building.

Sven blasts Kleo for murdering another person and tells her to act more like a human. She says she’ll try and they agree to be a team again.