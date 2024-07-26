Kleo season 2 ending explained: Will Kleo and Sven get together?

In our Kleo season 2 ending explained we wrap up the finale of this wonderful series. Here's everything that happens in episode 6 titled "Harald"...

A rocket takes off into space. Nikolai watches the launch on TV. Uwe steps into Nikolai's office. Uwe offers to kill Kleo, but Nikolai says Romana is taking care of it.

Kleo and Sven arrive at Moscow's airport. Sven is worried that no one has tried to kill them yet! A car is waiting for them. In the car, Kleo puts her seahorse necklace on.

They're taken to Kleo's grandma's. Kleo has no idea who she is. Kleo has a flashback to being there with her grandma when she was a child. Kleo's grandma blames Kleo's mother for ruining everything. She shows Kleo a photo album. Kleo's grandma warns her if she tries to stop her father she will die.

Kleo's grandma rings Nikolai and says Kleo won't listen. Kleo and Sven head to a friend of Kleo's called Natasha. They share a drink and toast Cuba, where they met. Kleo gets a phone call at Natasha's apartment. It's Nikolai. She tells him he's not her father, Fabian was her father and he murdered him. Nikolai says Fabian took everything from him and deserved to die. "I'm your father. You can't kill me," he says. "But you're not my father, Nikolai. You're a monster. And this monster, I'll f****** kill."

Sven and Kleo have a heart-to-heart. The following morning, they watch a TV news broadcast that says the monetary union has been delayed due to US concerns. They know that Nikolai has the pact, but Kleo says they're going to get it back.

Kleo says Natasha's mum will help them get into the KGB building. "Then we just search the building of the biggest secret service in the world, for a pact," says a worried Sven. The news report ends with a report on Thilo's music parade.

Natasha's mother delivers a toxic smoke bomb inside the KGB. Kleo slips into the building dressed as a firefighter. She gets into Nikolai's office. Waiting outside in the car, Sven gets caught by a couple of KGB thugs.

Suddenly Romana grabs Kleo from behind and knocks her out. Sven is taken to a car and in the back is Nikolai. Sven tells Nikolai he doesn't have a clue how good his daughter is. He says he's not worried about Kleo, he's worried about Nikolai. "Because Kleo is coming and she'll kill you."

Kleo comes around. Romana has her tied up. Rather than killing her, though,

a repentant Romana gives her her prized gun. At that point Uwe steps in and shoots Romana! A gunfight starts between Uwe and Kleo. They reach the rooftop and Kleo takes a shot to the arm. They both run out of ammo and Kleo tells Uwe that they were both betrayed by people like Margot. "You're just their plaything," she tells him. But Uwe goes for another weapon and this time it seems Kleo really has killed him.

Kleo returns to Natasha's. Kleo says the pact wasn't at the KGB but she knows where it is. She shows Sven her family photo and says the monument in the background to the Conquerors of Space is where the pact is.

Natasha produces a couple of Soviet soldier outfits for them to use to get in.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, Ciana turns up at Thilo's club. And she says sorry. It all goes weird and then they kiss!

Kleo and Sven arrive at the monument and bluff their way past the guard. They head to the basement where the safe is. They try various combinations including Stalin's birthday. Kleo tries her own birthday and it opens! They celebrate. Shall we kiss asks Sven. No says Kleo! They have the pact and walk out. But Rose is there! Rose says she will exchange a letter that will change Kleo's life in return for the pact. Kleo refuses and says Rose will have to shoot her. Rose raises her weapon but is shot by Nikolai. Kleo raises her gun at Nikolai but she can't bring herself to shoot him. Kleo burns the pact.

Nikolai goes to shoot Kleo but Sven heroically leaps in the way. Nikolai goes to grab the remains of the pact, but Kleo shoots him in the neck.

But Sven is alive! The bullet hit the medal he was wearing. Kleo tells Sven he is an idiot, she was wearing a bulletproof vest. "How come you have a bulletproof vest and I haven't?" "I only had one," she replies. Kleo and Sven kiss!

Kleo reveals she still has the pact and that she'd swapped it over. They walk off hand in hand. In space, Comrade Harald gets an important message. His father has died due to a gunshot wound. Harald is Kleo's brother. "Was it my twin sister?" he asks. Yes comes the reply and he says he's coming back and potentially setting up Kleo season 3...